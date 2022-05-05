WorldPasswordDay: 6 Ways Organizations Can Strengthen Employees' Password Practices

Despite the growth of passwordless authentication methods, such as biometrics and single sign-on, traditional passwords and usernames continue to be the primary means of protecting data. Cyber-criminals are certainly aware of this fact – according to Verizon’s 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report, compromised passwords are responsible for 81% of hacking-related breaches.

Yet, poor password practices, such as easily guessable words and reuse, are a problem that never seems to improve. Neil Jones, director of cybersecurity evangelism at Egnyte, commented: “For as long as I can remember, easily-guessed passwords such as 123456, qwerty and password have dominated the global listing of most commonly-used passwords. Unfortunately, weak passwords can become a literal playground for cyber-attackers, particularly when they gain access to your organization’s remote access solution and can view corporate users’ ID details.”

For organizations that are collecting and holding more data than ever before, taking steps to substantially reduce the ability of malicious actors to compromise their accounts is arguably the most critical component of their cybersecurity strategy. For this year’s World Password Day, Infosecurity has compiled a list of actions organizations should take to improve their employees’ password security practices.

1) Help Employees Understand the Importance of Password Security

A crucial component of improving adherence to password policies is educating employees on the potentially dire consequences of not doing so to themselves and their company. Hank Schless, senior manager, security solutions, at Lookout, said: “The best thing to do aside from sharing the astronomically high number of passwords compromised every year is to make people understand the value of the data that these passwords are supposed to protect. Strong passwords can be the difference between an attacker gaining access to your bank account information, government identification and more if they’re unable to breach your account.”

Egnyte’s Jones concurred, advising: “Educate your users that frequently-guessed passwords such as 123456, password and their favorite pets’ names can put your company’s data and personal reputations at risk.”

2) Educate Users on How Credential Compromise Can Occur

Reinforcing the various ways login credentials are compromised can also substantially reduce the chances of organizations being breached in this manner. The most common of these are social engineering campaigns, such as phishing, that try to lure users into voluntarily revealing their username and password. “Remind users that unanticipated email messages, texts and phone calls can be attempts to capture their login and password credentials,” advised Jones.

In addition, employees should never share their login credentials with anyone or leave them exposed, even to an internal IT team. This includes writing them down on post-it notes or saying them aloud. Jones observed: “Users should never provide business login credentials (such as their email addresses) in public forums, particularly within earshot of others.”

3) Establish Policies to Prevent Password Reuse

A basic step IT teams should take is automatically forcing employees’ passwords to be changed regularly, such as once a month. Cian Heasley, a security consultant at Adarma, explained: “The rule of thumb when it comes to passwords is that you should never reuse them. Reusing passwords is a massive red flag and can leave users’ accounts susceptible to being compromised.”

It is particularly critical that measures are established to prevent already compromised passwords from being used. Darren James, head of internal IT/product specialist at Specops, advised investing in tools that can check whether any user’s passwords have not been stolen in a previous cyber-attack: “Don’t reuse the same password as these can be uncovered in a breach. With the right tools, IT teams can automatically locate any stolen credentials and automatically block weak passwords,” he said