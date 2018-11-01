Is Hype Around AI Muddling the Message for IT Decision Makers?

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the most popular topics to talk about. In fact, according to McKinsey there were twice as many articles referencing AI in 2016 compared to 2015, and you only have to scan the news each day to see how many companies are talking about how the technology will revolutionize businesses practices.

This is especially true in the cybersecurity industry. Conferences, exhibitions, the media, and marketing materials of next-generation vendors are all awash with claims focusing on how AI and machine learning (ML) can help organizations build a robust cybersecurity strategy to keep hackers at bay.

The hype seems to be working. Our latest research revealed that three quarters (75%) of IT decision makers across the world believe that AI could be the ‘silver bullet’ to solving their company’s cybersecurity challenges. The technology, they say, will help them detect and respond to threats faster (79%) and also help solve the skills shortage they currently face (77%).

Of course, when you consider that the number of data breaches enterprises face each day is forever growing, and the fact that the average cost of a data breach, globally, now stands at $3.86m - a 6.4% rise on last year, you can understand why businesses want to believe there is a ‘silver bullet’ solution in cybersecurity.

However, while it would be nice to believe this ‘silver bullet’ exists – it’s simply not true, and to think otherwise, could put businesses at greater risk.

Miscommunication leads to misunderstanding

Part of the problem is that, in some of the media and marketing materials from next-gen vendors, the terms ‘AI’ and ‘ML’ are often used interchangeably. This is making matters confusing for IT decision makers. In fact, we found that just 42% of UK IT decision makers believe their company fully understands the difference between the terms AI and ML.

Put simply, AI happens when machines conduct tasks without pre-programming or training. It sounds great but, in truth, it does not exist – yet!

By comparison, ML relies on training computers. It uses algorithms to interrogate vast catalogues of malicious programs, deduce common characteristics, and learn what to look out for. It’s an important tool in cybersecurity but it is nothing new: it has been used in cybersecurity practices since the 1990s. In fact, the majority of IT decision makers we surveyed already use it – with 78% of UK respondents saying their endpoint protection product already deploys ML to detect malicious attacks.

Understanding the limitations

It’s also important to note that ML – if it’s done properly – comes with problems and limitations. For example: