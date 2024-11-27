Adopting ISO 27001’s New Rules for a Connected World

With under a year to go until this deadline, it’s crucial that organizations are working on implementing ISO 27001:2022 right now.

The transition period for the new standard ends on October 31, 2025, after which ISO 27001:2013 certifications will be officially withdrawn.

With rising security challenges in hybrid work, cloud infrastructure and rapidly evolving technology, the update provides a flexible framework that allows companies to be both agile and proactive.

The 2022 update to the ISO 27001 global information security framework, ISO 27001:2022 , and its 2024 amendment, is designed to align the standard with today’s dynamic digital landscape.

The New ISO 27001 Standard

Cybersecurity isn’t a nice-to-have anymore; it’s a must-have. As tech advances, so do the risks, and companies can’t afford to fall behind. The ISO 27001 update tackles these challenges head-on, with enhancements that make it easier to address security in today’s complex business environments. It’s not about checking boxes; it’s about creating a security framework that actually fits modern organizations.

The Big Changes You Need to Know

If you are already following ISO 27001, some of these updates will feel familiar. But there is a fresh emphasis on integration, adaptability and the people behind the data. Here is a breakdown of the key changes and what they mean for your team:

Redefining Your “Interested Parties”

Security is not just about keeping data safe; it’s about understanding who cares about that data. The new standard requires companies to revisit their “interested parties” – clients, suppliers and internal teams – and establish how the Information Security Management System (ISMS) meet their needs. It is a shift from the insular to the inclusive.

A New Look at Processes

Forget the days when process management was about filling out paperwork. Now, ISO 27001 wants you to think of your ISMS as an ecosystem. Instead of creating isolated processes, consider how data from incidents, audits, threat intelligence, supplier relationships or changes to the business interact to form a single, agile management system. This is security with a purpose, and that purpose is to keep up with a rapidly changing environment.

Setting “Criteria” for Your Security Steps

ISO 27001 now encourages companies to define specific “criteria” for each process, which sounds fancy but really means “get clear on why this is important.” If you are wondering where to start, ISO 27022 provides a foundation, helping you customize these criteria to fit your unique business needs.

Putting a Spotlight on Vendor Management

Every company relies on third parties, from cloud providers to payment processors. But these relationships can be your Achilles’ heel if not managed well. The updated standard requires tighter control over “externally provided” services, meaning companies must have solid processes in place for assessing, monitoring and managing vendor risk.

Managing Change as Part of Your ISMS

In a world that’s constantly evolving, staying static is a recipe for disaster. The new ISO 27001 standard emphasizes flexibility, urging companies to manage changes – whether in stakeholder needs, service offerings or environmental factors – within the ISMS. Regular management reviews should cover these changes, ensuring your system grows alongside your business.

Risk Assessment Gets a Refresh

New risks emerge all the time, and an outdated risk assessment is a welcome mat for cyber threats. The updated standard calls for regular refreshes of risk assessments, ensuring they reflect current threats, updated controls and evolving technology.

To manage these risks, new controls have been defined to address modern cybersecurity and operational needs. New controls such as Threat Intelligence and Cloud Security encourage pro-active defense strategies, while ICT Readiness and Physical Security Monitoring bolster resilience in both digital and physical spaces.

Updates to Configuration Management and Information Deletion ensure secure handling of IT assets and information, and data masking, along with data leakage prevention (DLP) protect sensitive data across environments. Finally, Secure Coding embeds security in software development, creating a robust, adaptable security framework to meet today’s challenges.

The Statement of Applicability

Your Statement of Applicability (SOA) is a snapshot of your security strategy; each control listed should have an apparent reason for its inclusion or non-inclusion, where relevant, connecting directly to risks, policies and processes.

This transparency does not just meet compliance – it shows your commitment to real, effective security. As with the previous version of the Standard. For each control, ISO 27001 asks whether it is “implemented or not.” But here is the twist: while some auditors allow for partial implementations, others take an all-or-nothing stance. To make audits smooth, clarify your approach and communicate it with auditors early on.

Objectives Monitoring

In a new requirement, organizations must now actively “monitor” their ISMS objectives. For firms accustomed to pro-active security management, this may already be a standard practice, but it’s now an official ISO 27001 mandate.

ISO 27001 Evolves to Address Climate Change

The latest ISO 27001 update broadens its scope to consider climate change within information security management. Updates to Clause 4.1 now require organizations to assess whether climate change impacts their operations, acknowledging that environmental risks – like extreme weather or regulatory shifts – can influence both physical and digital security.

Similarly, Clause 4.2 now includes a note that stakeholders may have climate-related expectations, highlighting a growing environmental awareness of business requirements. These additions encourage a holistic approach, empowering organizations to build adaptive security strategies that address both digital and environmental resilience in a connected world.

Turning Compliance into Competitive Advantage

ISO 27001 is not just about compliance; it is a framework to strengthen your business, making it resilient and adaptable in an evolving digital world. If implemented and operated correctly, this framework can make your business more robust, more agile and more resilient. By embracing these updates and making ISO work for your business, you can turn security from a burden into a powerful advantage. But it takes planning, alignment, and, most of all, action.

Steps to Kickstart Your Transition

Wondering where to start? Here is a roadmap for a smooth and successful transition to the new ISO 27001 standards:

Grab the latest resources: Get your hands on the updated ISO 27001, ISO 27002 and ISO 27022 documents, so you’re armed with all the info. Undertake a gap analysis: Pinpoint where your current ISMS and controls may need changes or enhancements to meet the new requirements. Get leadership on board: Schedule a management review, explain the new standards and make sure leadership is entirely behind the implementation. Update policies and risk assessments: Revamp policies, procedures and risk assessments to align with the new standards. Train and educate your team: Ensure that everyone understands and supports the updated ISMS – because security is a team sport.

A New Chapter in Information Security

Too often, compliance is seen as a burden, but this updated standard offers a genuine competitive edge. It’s not just about meeting requirements; it’s about fostering a proactive, adaptable security culture. Take the time to implement ISO 27001 in a way that truly supports your business.

Wrap the standard around your organization, not the other way around. Achieving ISO 27001 certification should come naturally as a result of doing what’s right for your business – not merely ticking boxes for an audit.