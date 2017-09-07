Better Management of Bitlocker in Your Enterprise

The seemingly never-ending torrent of high-profile data breaches has encouraged companies to evaluate their security fundamentals, and explore the implementation of full-disk encryption (FDE) across their enterprise servers, laptops and other devices.

For many, Microsoft’s BitLocker is seen as a great encryption solution to the data breach challenge, as it is included in Windows Vista onwards. Many security companies offer encryption solutions, but the management of encryption keys can be challenging with functionality limited to supporting their encryption technology. This is the case with BitLocker.

Microsoft’s solution for BitLocker management is Microsoft BitLocker Administration and Monitoring (MBAM). On the surface, it is easy to see why an IT manager or administrator might consider partnering this tool with BitLocker as a way to overcome the challenge of protecting data at rest in the enterprise with no additional investment required.

If you are a ‘pure Microsoft shop’, and by that, I mean across all servers, desktops and mobile devices, then MBAM is a valid starting point for managing FDE encryption across your enterprise, but as soon as you start to introduce Apple, Linux-flavors or Android to name but a few, then it is no longer managing the ‘enterprise’ – simply the Microsoft estate within it. At that point, you have started fragmenting and complicating your management strategy.

As anyone working in security knows, complexity leaves the door wide open for the kind of human errors that can get you in the boardroom, and the headlines, for all the wrong reasons!

The best approach is to employ management tools that are platform agnostic, allowing you to manage FDE and other forms of encryption across different operating systems, devices and the cloud. To be absolutely clear, BitLocker is a valid component of the solution for enterprise protection, but there are a number of considerations you must take into account before jumping in.

Ingredients for a successful deployment come at a cost

IT professionals understand that BitLocker does not manage itself. Microsoft users subscribe to Microsoft Desktop Optimisation Package (MDOP) to receive MBAM which requires a SQL Server installation (typically SQL Server 2008 R2), as a proper MBAM deployment that will rely on two separate SQL databases.

The first, a compliance audit database, provides an audit trail of BitLocker usage that can be queried as needed. The second maintains the BitLocker key recovery and hardware database. More servers are needed for every domain within a given enterprise environment, adding to the unexpected cost and management woes. Take the time to evaluate the true cost to your business of additional hardware and software.

Resetting lost password will need a secure process

Users often forget passwords. One of our own customers fielded 200 calls per month from forgetful users requesting password resets, in the short period after deploying BitLocker. In each case, the admin fielding the password reset request had to access the BitLocker key recovery database to provide the recovery key to the end user. This is time consuming and costly.

A great deal has been written about BitLocker key recovery in the MBAM online documentation. The ideal deployment relies on a SQL server instance to store the recovery key created when BitLocker is deployed — primarily because the key is encrypted within the server. An easier route is to store the key in Active Directory, however this would store the key in plain text, potentially violating various IT security policies or compliance requirements.