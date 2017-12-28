The Most Important Part of Least Privilege Tactics

Since Verizon discovered that 75% of attacks use compromised credentials, businesses’ interest in the idea of "least privilege" has increased dramatically. Least privilege is all about restricting employee access to only the data they need to do their job — and nothing more.

If a cyber-criminal manages to get their hands on an employee’s legitimate login credentials, their ability to do any damage is greatly limited.

To put it in other terms, least privilege is a bit like being able to restrict a burglar in your home to just the kitchen. If they can’t access the rest of your house, they can’t steal that nice TV or your box of jewelry in the bedroom.

I would, however, argue that organizations treat least privilege with a pinch of salt. While the idea is undoubtedly positive - and I’d seriously advise organizations to put it in place - criminals will still have access to some data if they gain entry to corporate systems, which is worrying in itself. Surely the ideal scenario is to prevent unauthorized access in the first place?

Unauthorized access using employee credentials is the devil of all cyber breaches. Not only does an outsider have the opportunity to steal your sensitive data, they get to do so virtually undetected because most cybersecurity setups will not raise the alarm to the use of correct login credentials. Such is the problem of “undetectability” that most European organizations take 450 days on average to spot a breach. In that time, cyber-criminals have plenty of time to gain entry, snoop around your system, steal your data, and leave before you even know they’ve been there.

Spotting breach “indicators” at the logon

Detecting unauthorized access is challenging, but it is possible. Both insider and external threat activity include tell-tale signs of misuse. In other words, for every instance of unauthorized access, there are certain ‘indicators’ to suspicious behavior, which, if you could see, would enable you to put a stop to unauthorized access immediately. These indicators tend to occur around the logon. So, what exactly are these indicators? And how can you use them to prevent unauthorized access?