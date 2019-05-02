Open Source Tools Provide Low-cost Development Options for Cyber-criminals

The cybersecurity community benefits tremendously from the open source malware tools available today. These tools help researchers analyze exploits, enable teams to test defenses, and allow instructors to use real-world examples when training fledgling cybersecurity professionals.

Likewise, using open source tools to study malware trends not only enables researchers to track attacker intent and ability, but to also document behaviors over time, providing additional insight into identifying malware developers.

Of course, tools openly available to researchers are also available to those with more malicious intent. A recent Fortinet Threat Landscape Report found that cyber adversaries are also increasingly turning their attention to open source malware tools, not for inspiration, but also to modify for criminal activities.

As with their legitimate business counterparts, cyber-criminal developers are driven by ROI economic models, so why build an attack from scratch when someone else has already done much of the hard work for you?

Open source tools hosted on sharing sites tend to be highly susceptible to being mutated into new attacks. Historically, ransomware is a favorite for these attackers, with perhaps the crowning achievement of this kind of malicious behavior being the Mirai IoT botnet. More than two years since its release, a proliferation of variants and activity continues to be catalogued.

The Sharing (Malware) Economy

Many tools are openly being shared to help deal with the security problems organizations face today. Here are several good examples of openware tools posted on websites such as GitHub that are being exploited: