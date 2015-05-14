Why Outdated Fraud Detection is Costing Companies Customers

Why are retailers driving customers away in their bid to secure sensitive data? Online fraud prevention specialist, Tony Larks, investigates the flaws in today’s authentication solutions and sets out a new path for protecting valuable customer relationships

Every day, in store and online, retailers lose business from loyal customers for one very simple reason: the fear of fraud.

From major US retailers, such as Target and Home Depot, to online giants such as Apple Pay, there have been some seriously high-profile cybercrime incidents in recent months – and this has led many companies to tighten security controls.

However, turning a business into a security Fort Knox can actually have a detrimental impact on trading, particularly online. This is because the majority of retailers are using fraud detection systems with burdensome second-level authentication processes like 3DSecure, which frustrates customers and can lead them to abandon their basket before purchasing.

At a time of fierce competition, where customer loyalty has become a viciously contested battleground, it’s hard to believe that so many organizations’ attempts to protect shoppers are backfiring on their retention strategy, but it’s true.

The difficulty retailers face with their current web fraud detection solutions lies with two fundamental changes in customer behavior. Firstly, we are living in the ‘I want it now’ era – which means even taking a couple of minutes to re-enter a password is deemed inconvenient by shoppers.

Secondly, consumers today will shop wherever they are, however they want, which often involves logging on from multiple devices. Present customer authentication solutions may be optimized for recognizing a regular shopper on their laptop computer, but have no idea it’s the same person – or even if they’re real – when they access the site from their smartphone or tablet.

Recent ThreatMetrix Cybercrime Index figures identified that 25% of online retail transactions are now made via mobile, making the identification of high-value shoppers more difficult than ever.

This creates a situation in which genuine customers are mistaken for cyber-criminals. Meanwhile, fraudsters exhibiting what the authentication mechanism deems to be ‘normal’ behaviors are perceived to be trusted consumers.