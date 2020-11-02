Ping Identity Acquires Symphonic to Boost API and Data Security Offering

Ping Identity has announced the acquisition of Symphonic Software, a provider of dynamic authorization for protecting APIs, data, apps and resources through identity.

After partnering for two years, a partnership which paired Symphonic’s authorization platform with Ping’s data privacy and consent products, the combining of the companies will allow users to centralize administration and enforcement to critical resources and data for all types of users, applications and devices.

This will also permit IT team flexibility to control what users can see and do, enabling better fraud prevention and overall compliance.

“With increasing data privacy regulations, users are demanding that enterprises give them better digital experiences with more transparency and control,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “The acquisition of Symphonic accelerates our vision for enterprises to not only maintain security and compliance with confidence, but to easily deliver personalized, trustworthy experiences.”

Symphonic said that when integrated with the broader Ping Intelligent Identity Platform, enterprise customers can cover advanced authorization scenarios that go beyond typical user roles and entitlements, as dynamic authorization extends their identity platform with policies that leverage context, risk and consent, allowing enterprises to deliver more secure experiences with faster time-to-market.

“For the past two years Symphonic has worked alongside Ping to make policy management easy for enterprises,” said Derick James, CEO of Symphonic. “Ping Identity’s dedication to customers aligns well with Symphonic’s values, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together as one.”