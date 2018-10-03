How Businesses Can Overcome the Challenges Saas Presents to Compliance

After the GDPR deadline passed in May, we would hope that organizations made substantial progress towards achieving compliance. However, as organizations of all sizes and sectors continue to ramp up their use of cloud services, organizations must be aware of the threat that SaaS usage poses to continued GDPR compliance.

SaaS vs GDPR

It is fair to say that GDPR and SaaS are not a match made in heaven. Why, you ask? Well, the components of GDPR compliance are many and varied, but most of them rest on a simple foundation: an understanding of where in the enterprise personal data resides, who is accessing it, and how it is being processed.

To build their Record of Processing Activity (RoPA), mandated by Article 30 of the GDPR, organizations must discover and document all personal data repositories in use across the enterprise, regardless of platform.

This brings us to the cloud and SaaS. While most organizations have a reasonably good handle on where on-premises personal data repositories reside, the same can’t be said for SaaS-based personal data repositories.

There are a few reasons for this delta of knowledge and visibility. Firstly, the discovery tools and methodologies used in many organizations are focused on scans of on premise data centers, and are often unable to perform automated discovery of personal data repositories in the cloud. Secondly, many SaaS applications are purchased by business units with little or no IT involvement, creating a visibility gap and an incomplete picture of all personal data repositories within the business.

Without a holistic view of your data, the GDPR foundation of personal data visibility is unstable and the mission-critical RoPA is likely invalid. Importantly, a lack of understanding of SaaS-based personal data repositories makes GDPR compliance impossible and opens the door to audit findings and fines.

Keep calm and mitigate risk

So, how can GDPR teams ensure all personal data repositories are accounted for, regardless of delivery platform?