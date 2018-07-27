Overcoming the Siloed Network Security Challenge

Today’s threats are designed to target multiple attack vectors, expose vulnerabilities, select a compromise from an updatable toolkit of exploits, burrow deep into the network, and then hide their tracks. From there they can move laterally across the environment looking for data to exploit or resources to hijack – all while evading detection.

The reason such attacks are successful is because unlike the IT teams in the organizations being targeted, cyber-criminals aren’t constrained by lines of business, siloed technology teams, or carefully guarded network domains.

Instead, they look at an organization’s network as a single entity, which means they may have better visibility into network operations and architecture than the organization itself.

As organizations’ potential attack surface expands and attack volumes increase, it is imperative to track the most popular and successful strategies of cyber-criminals to stay ahead of their malicious intentions. As a result, facing up to current security challenges requires enterprises to think outside of the box.

The challenge of fragmented network environments

Many organizations have deployed siloed security solutions in different areas of the networked ecosystem that require individual management, rather than solutions integrated together through a common set of security services. As a result, threat intelligence is isolated, so detecting sophisticated threats requires a manual process that most organizations simply do not have the resources to support.

Often, this has the added challenge that while workflows and data move freely between one network ecosystem and the next, the institutional culture building these systems still has hard lines drawn between domains and lines of responsibility, and they protect zones of personal control that have developed over time. In such environments, establishing consistent visibility, management, and security protocols that span the network can be next to impossible to fund, resource, and deploy.

Organizations with institutionalized controls and rigid hierarchies that isolate personnel and restrict resources to teams with specific siloes of responsibility tend to be more vulnerable to today’s sophisticated attack strategies. The resulting fractured infrastructure allows attackers to hide in the gaps between control systems.

Similarly, malware that can mimic legitimate traffic is especially difficult to detect when the team responsible for security has no control over the data or resources being consumed or delivered by another team.

Best practices for stronger security

If organizations want to get ahead of the criminal community that wants to steal, hijack, or ransom their data, they will have to rethink their approach to security. Here are a few steps they can follow to help bridge the gap between traditionally isolated security devices: