One of the biggest challenges for security professionals is staying ahead of the sheer volume of cyber-attacks targeting their business. These teams are faced with ongoing indicators that the network may have been compromised. Prioritizing and tackling these alerts can become a never-ending job; it is almost impossible to get through them all making it difficult for security professionals to feel confident in the business’ security posture.

However, in the battle against cyber-criminals, there is a way for security teams to gain the advantage — namely the intrusion kill chain.

What is an intrusion kill chain?

‘Kill chain’ is a military term used to define the stages of an offensive attack and in 2011, Lockheed Martin applied the kill chain concept to cybersecurity, mapping the process cyber attackers use to breach a business network.

Understanding each of these stages empowers security teams to identify and intercept threats at multiple points; providing more opportunities to thwart them.

Cloud-enabled businesses are even better placed to make a kill chain approach effective. They have access to a wide range of security controls offered by their providers, maximizing the opportunity to tackle threats throughout each stage of an attack. However, to do so, they need to understand what the stages of the intrusion kill chain look like.

Stages of the intrusion kill chain

Lockheed Martin’s model included seven phases, however, this needs to be updated for businesses who are using the cloud, with its inherent security benefits: