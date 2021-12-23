How Businesses Can Stay Ahead of the Christmas Rush

Each year, consumers flood online, and spending increases around the holidays – with PwC saying this year the UK is spending £21bn on presents and celebrations, 12% more than last year on average. In fact, Deloitte predicts that 62% of holiday spending will occur on digital channels this year, and although stores are reopening worldwide, it won’t slow down eCommerce.

An influx in online spending means more consumer data is collected, something consumers are more protective of than ever before. The data nature of online shopping means users are forced to hand over more of their private information. With more data, businesses can inevitably expect more data subject requests (DSR), too, as users themselves nowadays are more careful and reluctant to give this away.

As the holiday season comes to a close, customers are likely to want their information back and promptly, too, as they have learned to expect thanks to global privacy regulations. Based on last year’s data, Mine found a 1574% increase in data reclaims in early December.

Spike in Requests

With more awareness circulating around data privacy and more public distrust, consumers are more vigilant about handing out their information. Additionally, with more time on their hands to monitor their information, businesses get more inbound requests. Due to the lockdowns, travel restrictions and fewer opportunities to get out during the holiday season, people have a lot more time on their hands. Additionally, due to the increase in news around data breaches, consumers are more proactive after heavy data exchanges. This has led them to build up a much broader awareness of where their data is – in 2020, companies reported an increase in data reclaim requests.

With shoppers heading online to buy gifts over the holidays and this being a sole option for most as they’ve been at home, they’ve provided a lot more information to businesses. Handing out so much data about themselves and their heightened awareness brings concerns about their data privacy. Data from Mine shows a 75% increase in sign-ups to shopping services over the festive period, and with two-thirds of shoppers stating they are worried about potential data breaches, it gives them plenty to be concerned about.

Last year, during the first holiday season since the pandemic, Mine saw a spike in the number of data deletion requests sent to e-commerce companies by consumers after the holiday shopping. This was evident by the 423% increase in reclaims from the annual average after Christmas. As we scramble to get last-minute gifts and shopping done, it’s likely that over the next few weeks and months, businesses will see this kind of spike again.

Getting Prepared

With data privacy being such a hot topic and the rising awareness from consumers, organizations must ensure their infrastructure and people are prepared. It’s essential to look at how users submit their privacy requests and what could be optimized to ensure businesses don’t get overwhelmed with requests, for example, by creating a standardized DSR format. By creating a smooth but also efficient process for handling requests, everyone’s life becomes easier. In addition, it reduces the need to go back and forth on submission and response communications formats.