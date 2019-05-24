Preparing for the California Consumer Privacy Act: Avoid the Landmines & Learn from GDPR

When GDPR went into effect one year ago, it was clear companies were not ready and reports show that many companies still aren’t GDPR compliant, and half of companies self-reported missing the May 25th 2018 GDPR deadline — most having taken seven months or longer to reach compliance.

Companies and consumers alike have become more sensitive to how data is collected, processed and stored, and the regulations show no sign of slowing down. Recent data breaches that have occurred over the last 12 months means more personal information is on the dark web and available for purchase — and consumers care more about privacy as a result. These breaches have helped fuel account takeovers, which tripled in 2017, and they are still an emerging threat. While the attention is currently on GDPR, there is an upcoming regulation as the US follows in the footsteps of the EU — the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

When the CCPA goes into effect New Year’s Day 2020, it’s expected to be the strictest data privacy law in the US and will set the tone for other states looking to protect consumer privacy. It’s not just a California initiative — this regulation impacts any company that collects personally identifiable (PII) data online from California consumers. The CCPA is the first step toward the US adopting GDPR-like measures with wide-reaching impact.

The California Consumer Privacy Act was created to protect the privacy and data of consumers. The CCPA is intended to give Californians the who, what, where and when of how businesses handle consumers’ personal information. After January first, the CCPA affords California residents an array of new rights, starting with the right to be informed about what kinds of personal data companies have collected and why it was collected.

Among other protections, the law stipulates that consumers have the right to request the deletion of personal information in a “readily usable format” that enables its transfer to third parties without complication. A key area where there is significant confusion is how to verify the requests companies will receive.

This means for-profit companies around the world have to comply with CCPA if they receive personal data from California residents and if they — or their parent company or subsidiary — exceed one of three annual thresholds: the company has gross revenues of $25 million; the company receives, sells or shares information of 50,000 or more California residents or devices; or the company derives 50 percent or more of its revenue from selling consumers’ personal information.

The CCPA, combined with GDPR, pose significant challenges and companies need to be preparing now in hopes of meeting the Jan. 1, 2020 deadline. When preparing for the CCPA, companies will need to implement the following procedures in order to meet the requirements: