Why Are We Pretending Encryption Could Have Saved UCLA & OPM?

The Office of Personnel Management and UCLA Health have both been under fire in the media this summer for failing at one of the most universal standards for data security: encryption.

The security industry is in dismay that these sophisticated government and healthcare organizations overlooked the importance of encrypting sensitive patient and employee information.

Why doesn’t everyone just encrypt everything? Wouldn't that stop all these breaches?

Well, no. And in both of these cases, the reason for the organizations’ failure to do so is far more complex than most acknowledge.

Don’t get me wrong. Encryption is a fantastic thing. If you encrypt a database or a file, you can’t decrypt it unless you have or guess the right keys, and guessing the right keys can take a long time. It’s a great preventive control mechanism, and it may be the only logical control that transcends physical possession: where if you’re in physical possession of the storage device that holds the data, you still can’t access the goods inside.

So why not encrypt everything? It’s not that simple. Let’s put aside the computational overhead that encrypting everything would require. That’s a very real, practical problem, but it’s not nearly as big as another problem – managing all those encryption keys.

It’s pretty simple when only one person needs to decrypt data – one person, one key. But that’s not why we built networks, file shares, and the web. We built these technologies to share data with co-workers, our business partners and our customers. Having a file you can’t share is like having a dollar you can’t spend. It’s a frozen asset.