Real Security is a Question of Business Value

If you’re a CISO, you’ve probably wrestled with placing a monetary value on your exposure to cyber-attacks. For example, if your organization was breached thanks to a phishing campaign, how much would it lose in stolen records, device recovery, brand reputation, or even ransom payments? Your board of directors wants to know, especially before green-lighting extra cybersecurity spending.

The plethora of security breaches organizations experience also demand that security officers push back on solution providers and demand proof of value. When they do, CISOs would be wise to ask about overall business value, not just technical value or a solution’s ROI. Specifically, how does a solution help protect business value at risk?

We Need to Change Our Expectations

Too often, we limit the “realization of benefits” conversation to the purchase point of a product. I get it. Talking to security vendors or walking into a security conference main hall can feel a bit like walking into the commerce building at your local state fair, where products you didn’t even know you needed are bought and sold based on features, functions and promises of results that far outweigh their reality.

It’s not until you get your new email gateway or firewall home and attempt to use it that you find out it doesn’t work exactly as promised. Yes, we’ve all experienced it. For decades now, we have bought security solutions and installed them, only to discover the promises made (this product/solution is the silver bullet to end all breaches) can’t be kept.

As a result, CISOs should be prompted to continually review the value of purchases made and change their expectations of realized or ongoing benefits. This further implies that security solutions should provide more than their basic functions or features and address the measurement of value they provide in terms of covering exposure to risk.

Think in Terms of Value at Risk

In other words, they should show how they address value at risk (VaR). Solutions that incorporate a VaR model empower a decision maker to understand more clearly important things: what threats the product or solution is attempting to mitigate; how often those threats appear on the organization’s landscape; and, the current capability of their organization to recognize, respond to, and mitigate the threats.

For example, a true anti-phishing solution will support all three elements. It will help measure the frequency and type of phishing attacks making it past perimeter defenses. It will strengthen your user bases’ ability to identify and report those active threats. And it will help show the value of the data and resources employees have access to or use, until they are negatively impacted by a phishing-related breach.

Applying the VaR model of analysis to anti-phishing programs enables security executives to visualize and measure relative risk of exposure to active phishing threats; prioritize security program activities based on objective risk analysis; and, focus critical resources and time where it is needed most.

Specifically, a phishing-specific VaR model looks at three factors: