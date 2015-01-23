Security Audit Policy is Essential in Ensuring Network Security

Large organizations may have hundreds of servers and thousands of computers as clients of those servers. Ensuring the security of such a vast array of computers and the data stored thereon is a big challenge for IT administrators.

When it comes to network security, many organizations still seem to invest a fortune in traditional security solutions such as firewalls, antivirus, data encryption and so forth. These methods have proven reasonably effective in network security, but nonetheless many security breaches still occur. One of the reasons is that these traditional security solutions focus on external threats. When the origin of the threat is internal, such network security solutions may not be of great help.

Another point to take into account is regulatory compliance. If you operate in an industry vertical where you have to consider regulatory compliance, having the means to protect only against external threats can result in audit failure and significant financial penalties. To stay complaint in the face of such audits you need to plan a 360-degree defense approach which gives equal weight to both internal and external threats and also looks at the problem from an auditing perspective.

Having understood the importance of internal security, the question is, what can be done to ensure security against internal threats, such as those caused by legitimate employees, delegated users etc? Organizations using Microsoft technology can use Active Directory and Group Policy Objects to centrally enforce strong security policy through user rights and permissions governing access to resources and data. However, as important as it is to implement such policy, it is equally important to track its effectiveness through proper auditing.