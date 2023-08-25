Paving a Path to Security by Design Across the Industry

Modern software development has made our digital world more interconnected than ever because of the shift to the cloud and the increased use of microservices and open-source code. The interdependent nature of our modern digital infrastructure means cyber threats targeting any one software company or product can, unfortunately, have a broad impact across the industry. Therefore, the sector must change its approach to cybersecurity and come together to better defend against mounting cyber threats. The industry must work collaboratively and in partnership with the government to share information about threats, mitigation methods, and prevention steps. While the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has taken a leadership role in championing this type of collaboration, there is still work to be done. To support collaboration among the public and private sectors, SolarWinds recently hosted a panel discussion in Washington D.C. featuring SolarWinds President and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna in conjunction with Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA), Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), and CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Eric Goldstein. The discussion highlighted several key ways to help the industry become secure by design, including the role of collaboration in creating a strong defense, supporting responsible disclosure to increase information-sharing, and ensuring the industry invests in the people skills needed to defend against the newest threats.

Collaboration for a Strong Defense The role of collaboration is critical in protecting the customers of private companies, as well as defending our country against foreign adversaries. According to Goldstein, CISA is leading the collaborative effort in public-private partnerships to “ensure that we are seeing threats before they manifest on American networks and taking action in response.” And to support CISA’s initiative in promoting widespread collaboration, “we need a model where government, industry, and our international partners are seamlessly and frictionlessly working together day in and day out to combat the threats that we're seeing today and getting ahead of the ones that we're seeing tomorrow.” Companies can contribute to the industry’s collective defense posture by actively participating in transparent information-sharing. Supporting Victims in Responsible Disclosure The practice of reporting security vulnerabilities and threats in a responsible way is critical to make sure the sector has information about new attacks. The cornerstone of responsible disclosure is ensuring that fixes or patches are available when the issue is announced to limit the risk of malicious actors exploiting issues before they are fixed and users can protect themselves and their infrastructures. The government should further incentivize companies for responsible disclosure and information-sharing. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Given the risk that companies can be victim-shamed in the news media and even face punitive measures after disclosure, there is often a greater incentive for companies not to disclose. Ideally, the industry would foster an environment where victims can share their experiences and learnings without fear of retribution.

