How Security Pros Can Stay Ahead in the Ever-Changing Digital World

How can we put our trust in inherently untrusted environments? This is the question that businesses repeatedly ask themselves, as they navigate a digital world that is increasingly connected, distributed and virtualized

The rise of cloud-based services and mobile computing has had an extraordinary impact on business efficiency, driving down operational costs and creating unprecedented growth opportunities. As we officially reach 1.5 billion apps on the market, we are clearly living in an ‘app store economy’, increasing the proportion of business logic executed on insecure devices. This has created a challenge for anyone developing code that will run in distributed locations, to ensure that the software they create has the ability and protection to run in an environment they have little control over.

In reaction to this increasing challenge, Facebook has announced that from October 2015 application developers will be required to move to a more secure type of hashing algorithm, SHA-2, in support of digital signatures for their apps. This change is a major development for application developers, so as they start introducing the SHA-2 algorithm, it is crucial they remember the importance of signing keys in their development process.

Why is Digital Signing so Important?

Signing key security is an essential part of code signing technology. Key signing proves the source of software, the identity of its publisher, and acts as evidence that it has not been tampered with since its publication.

A major difference between digital signatures and non-electronic versions is that digital signatures have the capability of going further as they invoke cryptographic techniques to increase security and transparency which is essential to establish trust and legal validity. However developers cannot just rely on code to be signed to ensure that it is secure.

The strong protection of the private signing key is an indispensable part of the code signing process. It could be impossible to publish any further upgrades if a code signing key is lost, creating business disruptions and user dissatisfaction. Attackers can take advantage of a weak or stolen algorithm and maliciously sign an upgrade that either steals sensitive data or has the potential of rendering many devices inoperable. Plus if a person who is not the authorized individual discovers a private key, they have the option of creating digital signatures that can seem valid when verified using the associated public key.

What has Changed in the Threat Landscape?

Rising levels of malware are making many business applications running on host servers increasingly vulnerable to advanced persistent threats (APTs). Security professionals must continue to consider the threats of malware alongside other threats such as hacking and insider attacks.

APTs are a significant issue for businesses. If an attacker is able to change application code without it being noticed, the threats can progress into far bigger problems. Malware can impact many technologies we rely on daily such as traffic lights and smartphones. The extent that malware can impact our lives has created unprecedented pressure on security professionals to increase the security assurance level of their software.

This is also combined with the need to expand the scope of software being signed to other tools such as scripts and plug ins. Application code is extremely valuable for attackers as it can be a gateway to the most integral and prized data. Businesses need to remember that even if they encrypt all their data in their storage environment, at one point it will be exposed for use by an application.