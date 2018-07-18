Shrouding IoT Security in the Fog

The world is undergoing the most dramatic overhaul of our information service infrastructure ever, driven by the “connected everything” movement.

While the benefits of connected data are indisputable – better decisions based on near real-time data, less downtime for machines, more efficient transportation, etc. – potential security risks come along with the foreseeable benefits. Information security and service trustworthiness are like IT’s Achilles heel, precariously protecting our heavy dependency on the global information infrastructure.

The physical vulnerability of our smart devices heightens our concern, and increasingly devastating cyber-attacks show that the problem is getting worse. As millions upon millions of devices become connected, hackers find new vulnerabilities to exploit.

These new, unplanned entry points can damage our physical world, and present life-or-death safety risks to our critical infrastructure, including utilities, factories, transportation systems, municipal buildings and cities. Increasingly sophisticated attacks make it far more difficult for systems to identify, protect and react to these threats.

But now, there is a new distributed approach capable of casting a wide net to mitigate attacks: fog computing. Fog’s distributed architecture safeguards connected systems, end-to-end – from the cloud to the device.

It’s in this architecture that security resides directly in the local context, not as a remote or centralized function. Fog creates an inherent layer of system security in which compute, control, storage, networking and communications work closer to the services and the data sources they protect.

A Trusted Foundation

According to the OpenFog Reference Architecture, fog nodes protect cloud-based, IoT and fog-based services by performing a wide range of security functions on any number of inter-connected devices, even the smallest and most resource-constrained.

This trusted distributed platform and execution environment provides a platform for applications and services, managing and updating security credentials and pushing out timely software patches quickly and at scale. Through its distributed approach, it can detect and shut down malware faster.

Fog ensures trustworthy communication by detecting, invalidating and reporting attacks. A network of fog nodes can monitor the security status of nearby devices to quickly detect and isolate threats. If a security breach is detected, fog provides a trusted foundation that enables real-time incident response, directly and within the local context, minimizing disruption of services. Additionally, through its scalability, modularity, capacity and resource distribution, fog allows for Blockchain deployments to low-cost IoT endpoints.

The provision of end-to-end security to all information, services and applications residing within a device-fog-cloud continuum is accomplished by a concerted effort between fog nodes, fog networks and data security protection. Consider each of these three elements:

1 - Fog Node Security

The development of a secure fog system begins with a secure implementation of its fog nodes. In turn, fog nodes should be anchored to strong “Roots-of-Trust” implemented in secure hardware or protected by hardware-supported security mechanisms. Policy enforcement engines should also be in place to manage information flows among user processes executed on behalf of multiple tenants.

Fog nodes equipped with “Trusted Computing Bases” that can extend chains-of-trust from the Roots of Trust to the user processes are capable of instantiating “Trusted Execution Environments” through hardware virtualization and trusted boots.

Various technologies can be used to implement OpenFog-compatible Trusted Computing Bases ranging from the use of dedicated or integrated hardware Roots of Trusts to the firmware implementation of Trusted Computing Bases with hardware support of memory protection and secure operating modes.