The Top 10 WordPress Security Tips

With WordPress running on one in five websites, it comes as no surprise that these sites are a popular target for experienced hackers and script-kiddies alike.

WordPress sites are notoriously lacking when it comes to security, often due to the insufficient security expertise of the developer, or the use of the many potentially insecure plugins available. For example, in 2013, around 90,000 WordPress sites were hijacked for use in a botnet. They are also a popular target for malware.

The following are the top 10 measures that can be taken to address some basic security holes or malpractices that are commonly present in thousands of WordPress sites today:

1. Run the Latest Version of WordPress

Running the latest version of any software is probably the most obvious security measure that should be taken. However, with over 86% of WordPress installations running outdated versions, this point can’t be stressed enough. Each update not only brings with it new features, but more importantly, bug fixes and security fixes. These help your site remain safe against easy-to-exploit vulnerabilities.

2. Run the Latest Versions of Themes and Plugins

However, running the latest version of WordPress is not enough – your site’s plugins and themes could still contain vulnerabilities that can compromise security. Recently, for example, an older version of Slider Revolution, a very popular WordPress plugin that is used by a large number of WordPress themes sold on the Envato Market, allowed malicious users to steal database credentials.

3. Be Selective When Choosing Plugins and Themes

Plugin enumeration easily allows attackers to discover what plugins your WordPress site is using. By avoiding the installation of unnecessary plugins you automatically reduce your site's attack surface. When choosing which plugins and themes to use, be selective. Before installation, read up and check how many downloads they have and when they were last updated.

4. Remove Inactive Users

Users, especially administrators and others which have the ability to modify content, are among the weakest points of any site because, unfortunately, most users choose weak passwords. If you absolutely need to keep inactive users in your WordPress database, change their role to ‘subscriber’ in order to limit their actions.