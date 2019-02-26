Vulnerability Scans Are a Lot Like Eating Mushrooms

Each year in the US, over 5,000 people are poisoned by eating wild mushrooms. Many cases result in permanent damage to vital organs and in 2016, two fatalities were recorded (source: American Assoc. Poison Control Centers). Many of the victims were actually experienced in the identification of toxic species but still got caught out.

The differences between the deadly and the delicious are often subtle. It’s culinary Russian roulette, where the winner gets sautéed porcini and the loser ends up with kidney failure. In the cybersecurity world, testing for the existence of exploitable vulnerabilities is often just as inexact.

Vulnerability scanning is a security best practice dogged by compromises. We want to maximize security, so we should test for every known vulnerability? That makes sense until you realize there are currently over 112,000 CVEs listed in the US National Vulnerability Database.

The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE), is the definitive list of known vulnerabilities. When a vulnerability is discovered, it must be verified as genuinely new, not simply existing in a different context. Once determined as unique, it is assigned to the CVE and given a reference ID.

This number of CVEs results in scans lasting days which may not be workable for your environment. To avoid disruption of business services, many users will choose to run scans out of hours. How many devices can you test, and with how many tests, in the limited time-period allowed?

A partial solution to this problem is to first discover what is installed on the endpoint. Inventory established, any non-relevant tests can be skipped, focusing the scan precisely and reducing scan times. If you take your car in for repair, they don’t dismantle the engine then ask what the problem is.

To speed up the process further, there are other compromises to consider. One major factor is that scanner tests are split into those that use credentials and those that don’t.

A Credentialed Test allows the scanner to log into the device under test and execute commands using a privileged user account. You can probably guess what the Non-Credentialed Test does? These tests are performed externally, interacting with the device via the network without logging in.