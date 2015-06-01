The Website Risk Assessment Tools Every Security Manager Must Use

The most basic step in dealing with attacks is finding a combination of assessment tools that can identify vulnerabilities and reduce exposure

Last December, over 100,000 WordPress websites were compromised due to a vulnerability in a popular plugin, resulting in Google blacklisting over 11,000 domains.

CMS platforms like WordPress or SharePoint Online are immensely popular and supported by a broad developer community. This advantage is accompanied by the risk of expanding the web application attack surface.

The most basic step in dealing with the new attack landscape is to find a combination of assessment tools that can identify as many vulnerabilities as possible and reduce exposure. Here’s a list of the most effective website exposure assessment tools.

Application-Level Tools

Many successful attacks both start and end on the client-side. Due to the evolution of web technologies, such as HTML5, JSON and REST, more complex challenges arise on the client-side. For example, attackers can exploit misconfigured HTML5-based applications, granting them direct access to file systems, history, cookies and email accounts.

Client Honeypot: You can leverage your honeypot network to understand an attack’s approach and behavior to learn about what measures to take to identify suspicious clients’ registry modifications or file systems writes, for example. Check out the following honeypot open source projects:

Running these tools requires basic knowledge of Python.

Client configuration scanning (e.g. browser security, privileges) – One of the accompanying challenges at this level has to do with the privileges involved with associated content management systems that leave administration capabilities wide open.