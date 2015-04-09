What are Nation-State Attacks Really Telling Us?

Nation-state attackers all have a few things in common: they have effectively unlimited time and resources; little recourse if they do happen to be found out; and the added advantage that businesses aren’t solely dedicated to making themselves impenetrable, giving attackers a slight upper hand.

Companies must start accepting that doing business means dealing with nation-state actors who will penetrate their networks by depositing malware through the likes of spear-phishing and targeting specific, underused machines. After accepting that they will be a target, companies then need to change their mind-set when it comes to dealing with nation-state attacks. It is crucial that companies are able to learn what these attacks are really telling them.

Attackers and malware are generally discovered at the point when they attempt to make outside communications or when persistent behavior is recognized. At this point, for many businesses the question of attribution rears its head. And this is usually based on misconceptions of how attackers operate.

For example, there is still an element of naivety whereby it is believed that the host country of the IP addresses that are seen to be conducting the attack must be that of the attackers. The truth is that the IP addresses carrying out the attack may just be the last in a long chain of connections. It’s also likely that the country hosting the IP will not be friendly with the country of the victim machine, because then attempts to trace it further will likely fail.

In short, every attempt at attribution comes with an element of uncertainty and thus is, on the whole, futile for anyone other than a government power.

Aside from the question of ‘who is attacking me?’ the next decision made is normally a knee-jerk emotional reaction. Organizations immediately take the stance that there is someone on their systems trying to do something bad to them, and therefore they want it stopped and gone as soon as possible.

This is irrational for several reasons. Firstly, the malware has likely been present for over a year; anything it was going to do it has already done. Secondly, there’s an assumption that this was the only malware present, as opposed to simply one of many examples that the attacker had deployed as backup methods of entry to the organization.