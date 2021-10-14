Key Zero Trust Practices for a Cyber-Secure Hybrid Workforce

As organizations face a future of hybrid workforces, their security challenges become greater. People, data and devices will increasingly become more widely distributed and more varied, and it will be harder to ensure proper security management. In addition, incalculable data and collaboration assets are moving up and down from the cloud between offices and off-site locations. Organizations should prioritize zero trust practices to secure their data and assets from the many components of their hybrid workplaces and workforces.

Understand the Concept of Zero Trust

Zero trust has gone from a “buzz word” to a “must-have” in a very short time, accelerated by the sudden shift to workforces operating on home networks due to the incredibly rapid effects of COVID-19 on businesses. Zero trust is also known as “perimeter-less” cybersecurity. The overall premise is “Trust No One (without repeated verification),” including the users and the devices connecting to your organization’s network. Trust by default must be relegated to one of those pre-COVID behaviors that we look back on with nostalgia. Devices must be verified for compliance with security policies, including patch currency and anti-virus/EDR status, every time they access the corporate network. Users must be authenticated when they access the corporate network and every time they access assets on that network (including travel booking, HR applications and development environments, for example). Combining device integrity and health checks plus user authentication in this way offers enhanced protection for businesses.

Implement Zero Trust

Regardless of the rigor of the access, zero trust of employees’ laptops is warranted. It is reasonable to assume that there have been attempts to compromise employees’ laptops and even that malware has been installed (unintentionally) on these devices. While some things can be taught, like applying patches promptly and avoiding downloading strange code, some things will be learned the hard way. There always will be some employees who click on strange links or who download questionable games that are potential points of exposure – especially if their work laptop is also their personal one. Organizations can help drive the integrity of their environment through zero trust solutions: if you can’t get on the network because your machine is not patched, or doesn’t have anti-virus, or does have a virus, employees will learn how to manage their devices to support a zero trust policy.