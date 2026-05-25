PeerSpot categorizes Safeguard by One Identity as the top ranked solution for NHI management, highlighting the importance of upgrading and improving PAM solutions leading to effective and enhanced control of both non-human and human identities.

Here are a few facts about NHI management that you need to know about:

Organizations need unified identity governance with continuous visibility, strict access control, and real time monitoring across all identities to reduce exposure and safely scale automation and AI.

Non-human identities such as service accounts, APIs, bots and AI agents now dominate enterprise environments, but governance has not kept pace. Limited visibility, stale credentials, and unmanaged access create persistent risk, now amplified by autonomous AI agents that extend beyond static controls.

Join experts from One Identity and GigaOm to learn how unmanaged non-human identities create security and compliance risks−and how to implement stronger governance with practical steps to improve your program in 90 days.

The Identity Problem You're Not Solving Fast Enough

AI is rewriting the rules of enterprise security. Not in the abstract, futurist sense − right now, in your environment, a new class of identity is multiplying faster than your governance program can track it.

Service accounts. APIs. Bots. Workloads. Containers. AI agents and copilots. These are non-human identities (NHIs), and in most enterprises they already vastly outnumber human users. The standard ratio is 45:1. In cloud-native and DevOps environments, that number explodes to 144:1. And the governance frameworks most organizations have in place were built for employees, not autonomous systems operating at machine speed.

That gap has a price. According to IBM's 2024 research, the global average cost of a data breach has reached $4.88 million. And two-thirds of enterprises have already experienced a breach traced directly to a compromised NHI. This is not a theoretical risk sitting on a roadmap somewhere. It's happening.

The Problem Compounds Quietly

Part of what makes NHI exposure so dangerous is how invisible it tends to stay. Eight percent of enterprise identities are orphaned − the person who created the account left the company, but the account still has full access. Nearly half of all NHIs are over a year old and have never had their credentials rotated, making them ideal targets for long-term, low-noise exploitation.

Security management simply isn't keeping pace with growth. Most organizations have reasonable visibility into what their employees can access. Very few have that same visibility into what their machines, bots and automated workflows are doing.

AI Agents Change the Threat Calculus Entirely

It's worth drawing a clear line between general NHI management and the specific challenge that AI agents introduce − because they are not the same problem.

A service account is a static credential. It has a defined scope, it does what it's configured to do, and a credential rotation meaningfully reduces its risk. An AI agent is something else. It has a degree of autonomy. It can make decisions, spawn sub-tasks, call external tools, and bridge into systems its creators didn't explicitly anticipate. If a standard bot gets compromised, the blast radius is bounded. If an AI agent gets compromised − or gets manipulated into doing something harmful − it can execute and expand faster than any human can intervene.

The distinction that matters here is intent versus access. Traditional NHI governance is about controlling which keys exist and making sure they don't fall into the wrong hands. AI agent security is about governing what the entity holding the key actually does with it. You need the first to even begin the second. But the first alone is no longer enough.

This is why the framing of "AI governance" as a separate workstream from identity governance misses the point. AI governance is an identity problem. If your organization cannot authenticate, authorize, monitor, and explain what AI-driven identities are doing − in real time, with a clear audit trail − you cannot deploy AI at scale without taking on risk you can't quantify.

What a Modern Framework Actually Requires

Addressing NHI risk, including agentic AI security risk, requires governance built across three capabilities.

The first is full discovery. You cannot govern what you cannot see. That means continuous inventory of NHIs across hybrid environments − cloud, on-premises, SaaS and automation platforms − not a point-in-time snapshot.

The second is intent validation. Policy-driven provisioning, time-bound access, and step-up authentication ensure NHIs have controlled, auditable access that maps to actual business need. Anything broader than that is latent risk.

The third is in-band enforcement. Real-time monitoring and behavioral analytics detect and stop abnormal activity as it happens, not after the fact in a post-incident review.

Critically, this can't be a silo. NHIs need to be governed within the same unified framework as human identities − combining IGA, privileged access management (PAM), and access management in a coherent model rather than bolted-together point solutions.

The Strategic Shift Underway

What the most forward-thinking security teams are recognizing is that the scope of identity governance has permanently expanded. The question is no longer how to govern your workforce. It's how to govern every identity − human, machine identity and AI system − operating across your enterprise.

Organizations that treat NHI management as an IT hygiene task rather than a strategic security priority are already behind. Those that build toward universal identity governance − visibility, least-privilege control, lifecycle management, and real-time auditability across all identity types − are the ones that will be able to adopt AI without compromising the security controls they've spent years building.

Where to Start

If your organization is earlier in this journey, a phased approach works. Spend the first 30 days on discovery − inventory every NHI across directories, cloud, SaaS, and automation. The next 30 days on risk prioritization − assign ownership, risk-score identities, and flag high-privilege access that lacks justification. The final 30 days on enforcement − rotate stale credentials, enforce least privilege, and establish governance policies that can scale.

That 90-day baseline won't solve everything. But it moves an organization from limited visibility to an audit-ready foundation − and that's the prerequisite for everything that comes next, including governing the AI agents that are already operating in your environment whether you're ready for them or not.