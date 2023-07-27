Barbie's Data Privacy Scandal

In 2015, Mattel released a new talking doll called Hello Barbie. The doll was designed to be a friend for children, and it could hold conversations with them, tell jokes, and even sing songs. However, Hello Barbie also had the ability to record and store these conversations, which raised concerns about children's privacy.

Some argued that Hello Barbie was a form of child surveillance, and that parents should be wary of giving their children a toy that could be used to collect their personal information.

Now, You Can Chat with Barbie!

The doll was promoted as a way for children to talk directly with their toys.

Here’s how it worked:

To get started customers had to download the Hello Barbie companion app to their own device.

The next step was for parents to set up a ToyTalk (later named Pullstring) account and connect the doll to use the conversational features.

According to Mattel, Hello Barbie doll could remember up to three different WiFi locations and did not require a smart device after WiFi configuration.

Once the set up had been completed a child could hold down the doll’s belt buckle and speak to Barbie, the audio was then sent to ToyTalk’s servers to perform speech recognition using artificial intelligence (AI).

Barbie and Data Privacy

The controversy came as users were informed that the use of Hello Barbie involved the recording of voice data which was then transmitted over cloud servers which ToyTalk then processes with voice-recognition software.

In March 2015, the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC), now named Fairplay, demanded that the toymaker halt marketing and production of the doll.

The CCFC noted that Mattel had said that it would use the information to “push data” back to children through Barbie’s built-in speaker.

The CCFC then pointed to ToyTalk’s privacy policy which at the time included the following:

“We may use, store, process and transcribe Recordings in order to provide and maintain the Service, to perform, test or improve speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence algorithms, or for other research and development and data analysis purposes.”

At the time, a Mattel spokeswoman claimed the toy will “deepen that relationship girls have with [Barbie].” Over time, she said, the goal is for the child and “Hello Barbie” to “become like the best of friends.”

Barbie and Security Concerns

Security concerns also spread as claims came in that suggested that the Barbie doll could be hacked. In November 2015 ToyTalk sought to comfort parents by outlining how secure the doll actually was.