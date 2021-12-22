Cybersecurity is Critical at Christmas – Here's Why

Given the untimely festive lockdown that cast a shadow over the UK in December 2020, many families will be eyeing an extra special Christmas this year.

For some, this will mean spending a little extra on gifts for loved ones. PwC’s Pre-Christmas Survey reveals that more than a quarter of UK citizens plans to spend more this year, with only 8% expecting to spend less.

The average spend across all age ranges and regions is expected to increase from £384 in 2020 to £428 in 2021. This is predicted to amount to £21bn in spending on presents and celebrations.

With the pandemic still ongoing and many still worried about the idea of frequenting crowded shopping centers, many of these purchases are likely to be made online. Indeed, according to PwC’s survey, 67% of people are planning to complete their Christmas shopping either partially or wholly online – up from 55% in 2019.

This aligns with our own findings here at Menlo Security; our survey of 2000 employed people revealed that 63% of people in the UK (65% in the US) plan to complete more online Christmas shopping in 2021 compared to previous years.

It’s easy to see the benefits of online shopping, from greater convenience to wider choice. However, there are many drawbacks, with online shopping posing an increasingly difficult challenge from a cybersecurity perspective.

As we all know, hybrid working models have been adopted by many companies, and the lines between work and home have become blurred. Within this new normal, many individuals are opting to use their work devices for personal activities and vice versa, such as shopping for Christmas presents online.

Our research backs this up, with more than half of our survey respondents stating that they have performed non-work-related tasks on company devices. In fact, nearly half of respondents (45% in the UK; 48% in the US) reported shopping for gifts this festive season on a work-issued device, be it a laptop, a mobile phone or other.

For cyber-attackers, this represents an opportunity – one they are attempting to capitalize upon by adapting their practices.

As of mid-November 2021, it was observed that one phishing campaign used by threat actors was posing as supermarket chain Lidl, enticing targets with the promise of free prizes should they complete a survey.