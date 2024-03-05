Emerging Threats: Preparing for the Cybersecurity Challenges of 2024

The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving. Organizations today face a myriad of challenges and trends, from the use of generative AI to sophisticated ransomware tactics, necessitating strategic and proactive approaches to cybersecurity. While navigating this complex environment, it’s imperative to understand the emerging threats organizations must confront to maintain resiliency and security.

Threat Tactics on the Rise

Classic brute force style attacks remain effective methods for malicious actors to gain unauthorized access to systems and data. Credential stuffing and password spraying are two such methods seeing a significant uptick in 2024.

With credential stuffing, cybercriminals exploit stolen usernames and passwords to launch mass automated login requests, capitalizing on the tendency of people to reuse passwords. On other hand, password spraying uses common, easy to remember passwords to gain unauthorized access.

These methods highlight the importance of robust identity and access management solutions, including strong password policies, multifactor authentication, and continuous monitoring to mitigate the risks of these attacks.

Attack Surface Explosion

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, estimated to reach 30 billion by 2025, presents a growing risk as well. As the number of IoT devices grows exponentially with new interconnected devices coming online daily, securing them is a critical concern and seeming impossible task.

Organizations must prioritize device security to prevent potential data breaches and privacy infringements. Robust security measures, like modern authentication modalities, encryption, regular patching, and network segmentation, are essential to protect against IoT-related cyber threats.

Preparing for the Unpredictable

Already a major threat, ransomware attacks are growing more sophisticated and successful. Recent ransomware attacks have been particularly effective in collecting the ransom, making these a go-to method for any actor who has gained unauthorized access through other vectors.

Critical infrastructure is a common target, as some of the most notable attacks in 2023 included the local government, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. All organizations, but especially those that are life- and mission-critical, have a responsibility to ensure they are prepared in the event of a ransomware attack.

Organizations should combat these evolving tactics by implementing robust backup and recovery strategies, educating employees about risks, and adopting strong security measures.

Proactive measures, like regular data backups, network segmentation, and employee training, are crucial to minimize the ability of a ransomware attack to significantly disrupt normal operations and gain leverage over an organization. Additionally, organizations should consider utilizing advanced threat intelligence and security solutions to detect and respond to ransomware threats effectively.

Insider Threats

Insider threats remain a prominent concern. Digital ecosystems have been complicated by the explosion of bring your own device (BYOD) workplaces, shared mobile devices, and the proliferation of third-party services. Balancing employee productivity with data protection requires robust mobile device access solutions and stringent security policies.

Managing third-party services also requires thoughtful policies and solutions that consider service providers. Although third parties may be critical to an organization, they are still ‘insiders.’ Policies and solutions that consider the unique dynamics of mobile and third-party needs can enhance monitoring and detection capabilities to identify potential insider threats and foster a culture of cybersecurity.

AI: Friend and Foe

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) continue to be rapidly adopted, we must remain mindful that both malicious and well-meaning actors are adapting with this trend. While this complicates the cyber threat landscape, it does not fundamentally alter it.

Adopting newer technologies into a robust security program with a Zero Trust and just-in-time (JIT) access strategy, governance, MFA, and other modern authentication modalities, is essential in 2024, but does not obviate the need for a strong, multi-faceted program.

A Strategic and Agile Approach to Cybersecurity

Navigating the complex cybersecurity terrain of 2024 requires organizations to remain agile, proactive, and collaborative. However, the persistent IT skills gap poses another hurdle, as the demand for cybersecurity professionals outpaces the available talent pool and an organization’s ability to address any of the threats we’ve discussed.

To overcome this challenge, organizations can implement training and development programs to upskill existing staff and attract new expertise. Additionally, partnering with trusted cybersecurity organizations provides strategic guidance, advanced technologies, and comprehensive support needed to fortify defenses and implement best practices. A cybersecurity partner with experience in outplaying emerging threats can help organizations stay several steps ahead of malicious actors.

By prioritizing robust identity and access management, securing IoT devices, soberly engaging the AI evolution, and taking a Zero Trust approach to mitigating ransomware and insider threats, organizations can build a resilient cybersecurity strategy.

Strategic partnerships with cybersecurity experts can provide the necessary guidance and support to navigate the complex cybersecurity terrain and safeguard digital assets. With the right approach and collaboration, organizations can thrive in the ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity.