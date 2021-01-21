Excluding Words Using Active Directory Password Policy

Creating enforceable, common-sense password policies has become increasingly critical in today’s business world. One major variable in that equation is terminology. While some words (or strings of characters) are fair game, others are taboo.

Thankfully, Active Directory lets admins define permitted terms with relative ease. The same goes for banned passwords. These are accordingly stored within Active Directory’s Banned Passwords List. This article will cover why an administrator might choose to exclude words, and how they may do so.

Why Exclude Words via Password Policy?

Let’s first consider an outside example: the four-digit PIN. Despite the simplicity of shorter passcodes, users still tend to pick predictable number sequences, like 0000 or 1234. These codes are easy to remember. Unfortunately, they’re also top of mind for thieves with stolen cards, mobile devices and online banking accounts.

Additionally, users often create codes that correspond with personal information, including addresses, birthdates or partial phone numbers. As a bad actor, wouldn’t you explore these obvious avenues first? Passwords have thus always taken center stage in the battle between security and convenience.

The comparison between PINs and alphanumeric passwords, of course, isn’t fully ‘apples to apples.’ However, similar principles reign supreme. It wouldn’t be wise for General Motors employees to include GeneralMotors or GM within their passwords – or terms like vehicle names and prominent office locations. You don’t want to make unauthorized access a relative cakewalk.

Security Breaches and Past Leaks

Lax password policies quickly create issues in the event of brute-force attacks. An attacker will submit flurries of password combinations in hopes of choosing the correct one. As mentioned, it’s a virtual certainty that company-specific terms will be vulnerable. Deferring to obscure combinations will keep remote hackers at bay. These passwords will outlast brute-force efforts, as SecOps teams work to eliminate the threat.

That said, Active Directory Password Policy doesn’t solely focus on excluding ‘easy’ words. Even compliant passwords might be involved in data leaks. It’s important to ban exposed passwords, as these are no longer deemed secure. Continued audits help companies recover from attacks whilst thwarting future ones.

Now that we’ve answered the why, how can admins go about excluding words via Active Directory?