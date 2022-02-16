The Exploitation of Cloud Services Continues in 2022

According to Netskope’s latest Cloud and Threat Report, over the course of 2021, threat actors have continued to exploit cloud services to deliver malware and other malicious content, such as phishing pages. This trend emerged during 2020, fueled by the pandemic and the distributed workforce's sudden widespread adoption of cloud services. This has constantly been growing during the same year, with the percentage of malware delivered from cloud applications vs. web soaring from 46% in Q1 to 65% in Q4 2021. This trend remained constant throughout 2021, with values oscillating between 66% and 67% across the different quarters of the past year.

If you drill down into the most exploited cloud applications, unsurprisingly, cloud storage services take the lead in this unwelcome chart. During 2021, 69% of the malicious content was delivered from an app in this category, ahead of collaboration (9%) and development tools (7%). These figures show how the current situation is reshaping the threat landscape: 70% of employees work remotely, meaning cloud storage and collaboration tools are instrumental to connecting distributed teams, and the users are gaining confidence and trust in them. This is a tempting opportunity for the bad guys who are taking full advantage.

In terms of the most exploited services to host and deliver malicious content, our report shows an arms race between Google Drive and OneDrive. If the Microsoft service took the scepter during 2020, the past year has seen a change of leadership, with the Google service taking over the first position (37%) ahead of OneDrive (20%) and SharePoint (9%). Interestingly, AWS ranks at number four with 6%, proving that IaaS services are equally compelling for the crooks (we will see an example shortly).

In terms of payload, the dispersion of the workforce is also characterizing how the malicious content is distributed: remote teams need to exchange documents and, unsurprisingly, have emerged as the primary vector for malware. During 2021, malicious Office documents accounted for nearly 40% of all the malware downloads: a sharp increase compared with the beginning of 2020 when they represented only 19%, an increase that occurred in bursts driven primarily by Emotet (during the second quarter of 2020) and Dridex (at the beginning of 2021).

At the beginning of 2022, not only do the bad guys continue to exploit cloud services, but they are also getting more creative. Even worse, the abuse of the cloud is extending to other domains such as cyber warfare.

The Exploitation of Discord in the Ukrainian Cyber-War

From an infosecurity perspective, the new year has started with a bang. It was just a matter of time before the geopolitical tensions in Ukraine crossed the border into cyberspace. This started in mid-January 2022 when the country was hit by WhisperGate, a wiper malware masquerading as ransomware deployed in a devastating campaign targeting Ukrainian organizations. In the same period, Ukraine suffered the defacement of many government websites. WhisperGate is a multi-stage malware, and unsurprisingly one of the payloads is hosted on Discord, an instant messaging platform very popular among gamers and other communities and increasingly exploited by cyber-criminals; so far, primarily for opportunistic purposes.