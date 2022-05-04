GDPR and Google Analytics – Privacy Concerns and Compliance Steps

Google Analytics is a popular analytics solution. The main concern with it is that it stores users' personal information, such as data on EU citizens, on its infrastructure hosted in the US.

As a US-based organization, Google is subject to US regulations in areas like monitoring and information access, which can be less stringent than GDPR. This creates a privacy concern for EU citizens who use Google Analytics, as their data is not being stored in accordance with GDPR.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a new EU data protection law that came into effect on May 25 2018. It strengthens EU data protection rules by giving individuals more control over their personal data and establishing new rights for individuals.

What Personal Information is Collected by Google Analytics?

In its terms, Google Analytics says that it works to avoid collecting PII (personally identifiable information). The information collected includes online identifiers (information that is indirectly related to a user's attributes to identify an individual) such as IP addresses, user ID, client ID, visited pages, browser fingerprints (browser software and version) and operating system version. Cookie identifiers are not considered PII by Google Analytics.

How to Ensure Google Analytics is GDPR Compliant?

To legally utilize Google Analytics as per GDPR compliance, follow the checklist below:

Update Your Policies

You must include specific information about any Google Analytics cookies and other tracking technologies in use on your website in your privacy policy.

A website's privacy policy is a statement or document that discloses how the website collects, uses, and shares PII from its users. The policy should also disclose the contact information of the website's data protection officer if one has been appointed.

In cases like this, you must reveal the data processor on your site. Ensure that your privacy policy fully discloses all data processors on your website, including the reasons you gather information and the types of information you collect and whom you share it with.

IP Anonymization

According to the EU/UK GDPR, an IP address is personal data. By default, IP addresses are not revealed in reports. However, Google uses them to provide geolocation information.

Enable IP anonymization in your Google Analytics account settings. This will replace the last octet of user IP addresses with zeroes in reports, which will protect their identities. Make sure you are familiar with the other ways to collect data from users that fall under 'special categories of personal data' (such as health information), as outlined in Article 9 of the GDPR.