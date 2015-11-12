Hacking Without Computers

The idea of manipulating people and processes for gain goes back well beyond the advent of computers and cyber security. But social engineering has come to be closely associated with cyber threats by providing attackers with a route to the core of an organisation, bypassing layers of technical or procedural security in a single step. As organisations improve their network perimeter security, the human factor often presents the weakest link to protect information and assets. In his acclaimed book, The Art of Social Engineering, Christopher Hadnagy defines social engineering as ‘the art, or better yet, science, of skilfully manoeuvring human beings to take action in some aspect of their lives’. In the context of information security, this usually involves gaining access to sensitive data or other assets, or at least getting a foot in the door.

Techniques and methods The more information available to the attacker, the higher their chance of success. When it comes to an online cyber attack, this can be gathered from a range of sources, including: Open-source research against internet-facing systems

Email addresses gathered from corporate websites, social media or dumps of credentials from compromised companies

Unprotected files and metadata available on the internet

Website ownership information

Email bounce-back responses, such as error messages in response to invalid email addresses and information revealed in out of office auto-replies

System configuration and patch level information sent by users’ browsers to websites they visit

Pretexting Most social engineering attacks use an invented scenario and a convincing pretext is often the difference between a successful or failed attack. For example, if a social engineer is attempting to gain access to a user’s email account, simply phoning up the IT helpdesk and asking for their password is very unlikely to be successful. However an attacker may have a work mobile number from an out of office reply that also says they are on holiday, along with personal and business information gathered from social media. It may also be possible to identify information about IT helpdesk support processes inadvertently made public on the internet. Armed with this information, the attacker could then impersonate their target based on a pretext that they are responding to an urgent client request from holiday, but have forgotten their password to log into their web email account. The company’s procedure may be to SMS a password reset link to their work phone; but they are on holiday and do not have their work mobile with them - although they can quote the number to sound viable. This may just be enough to persuade the helpdesk to bypass the usual process and SMS a new password to the attacker’s phone, allowing them to reset the email password and log in to the target’s account. No pretext is fool-proof and the attacker must have enough information to be able to adapt their scenario on the fly.

Influence, persuasion and rapport The success rate of any social engineering attack depends on how well the attacker can persuade the victim to perform some action on their behalf. In his book, ‘Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion’, psychologist and author Robert Cialdini defines a number of influencing techniques through which social engineers can affect their targets: Reciprocation – the instinct that ‘one good turn deserves another’

Obligation – the natural compulsion to respond to certain actions and social norms – for example, answering a leading question with the expected response

Concession - by conceding on a minor issue, a social engineer can gain sympathy and increase the likelihood of reciprocal concessions from the target

Scarcity - many social engineering attacks invoke scarcity of a resource such as time or money to influence their targets

Authority - studies such as the ‘Milgram experiment’ have shown people’s willingness to submit to authority figures, even when they know the action they are asked to perform is contrary to their beliefs

Commitment and Consistency - once people start saying ‘yes’, they have a tendency to continue to do so. It is often difficult to accept that a previous decision or action performed was incorrect, particularly if this decision was made publicly