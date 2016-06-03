So you have implemented a virtualized hybrid cloud infrastructure for improved productivity and flexibility? While this mobility may have delivered tremendous value to your organization and empowered your employees to be more productive, but did you know that it has also changed your IT risk profile and invited potential risks? Does your server vendor have you covered in terms of information security? If not, here are 10 tips to help you assert control over enterprise mobility while ensuring compliance and security:



1. Leveraging the full value of flexwork

Allowing people to work at their convenient time from any location surely enhances their productivity, but the challenge is to ensure complete security when expanding the data, devices, and applications. Mobility is convenient but it also opens the door to a whole new world of security threats that arise when employees access information and resources whenever and wherever they need. Flexwork is an incredible solution for improving productivity while reducing labor and travel cost but not without risks.

2. Embracing consumer-originated technologies for improved productivity

IT consumerization makes a win-win scenario for both the enterprise and the employees but the only limitation of this consumer-oriented approach is that it complicates the data security by adding multiple layers to it. As different devices come with different layers of security, system administrators need to find ways to partition data for secure management of information across a vast range of devices. Eliminate this hassle with a virtualized hybrid cloud infrastructure that keeps the data isolated in virtualized form so that all your sensitive data stays safe and away from the endpoints.

3. Ensuring security and maintaining privacy

To achieve optimal productivity, it is important to ensure that stakeholders and vendors are able to access business data from any device without compromising on security. A centralized data center lets you manage your virtual desktops and their associated data from a single location.

4. Maintaining compliance

The biggest struggle faced by IT infrastructures is trans-border compliance. Overly restrictive industry laws and organizational policies often pose obstacles in controlling the distribution of sensitive information.

A virtualized hybrid cloud infrastructure facilitates granular control so it becomes easy to address security concerns in real-time. As it is governed by a single set of policies, you can share data, add applications and access information without compromising on data privacy. A virtualized hybrid cloud infrastructure also reduces the burden of maintaining compliance as you can access all the data without leaving the data center.

5. Empowering stakeholders, vendors and business associates

Today every business is either using consultants and contractors or outsourcing business processes for improving operational efficiency and reducing cost. This creates the need to share resources in real time and also remove those resources once the contract is terminated or the project is executed. But you can never be certain that third-party devices will support all the necessary applications.

A virtualized hybrid cloud infrastructure solves these issues by allowing you to deliver data on any device instantly and restrict access at any time. With centralized administration, it becomes easy to provision and de-provision desktops from a single framework.

6. Centralizing maintenance

Handling the security of hundreds of endpoints can get downright overwhelming and leave your data susceptible to attacks. Avoid delays and downtimes with desktop virtualization and accelerate endpoint security with a performance monitoring and management tool.

7. Safeguarding data during IT disruptions

To ensure that data and applications remain secure even when a disaster strikes, it is important to centralize the resources. A virtualized hybrid cloud infrastructure is designed to facilitate business continuity by centralizing resources on a data center that facilitates automatic switching of resources in case of a technical catastrophe.

8. Adopting a proactive approach to information security

Perpetual information security is an essential aspect of risk management but in order to react in real-time when things go wrong, it is essential to install and enforce security measures on every virtual system. You can easily prevent damaging attacks from spreading to other virtual machines by employing a centralized management system that offers superior data security through second-by-second monitoring and mitigate the security risks.

9. Extending secure access to new locations for business growth

When organizations expand and open up offices in new locations, complex distribution models are set-up which makes it difficult to secure every new end-point. A virtualized hybrid cloud infrastructure allows businesses operating from multiple locations to simplify data management with rapid set-up and instant availability without needing network integration.

10. Handling security risks with the right solutions

Security often takes a toll on the freedom and flexibility of the end-user who is forced to work in a confined environment with limited access and work while managing a wide range of security layers. A hybrid cloud infrastructure eliminates the need to deal with a wide array of security credentials and allows the end user to work from any location at any time by simply signing up on a virtual desktop.

Desktop virtualization offers a secure solution that allows companies to leverage BYOD and flexwork while mitigating risk and meeting global compliance effectively at a reduced cost. A virtualized desktop infrastructure minimizes downtime, facilitates speedy deployment, and runs multiple applications but for efficient and uninterrupted rolling out of new systems it is important to employ a virtual monitoring tool.

A VDI monitoring solution makes it easy to identify bottlenecks and determine the root cause of contention storms to make your infrastructure more secure, speedy, and efficient. Regain control and mitigate the risk with a virtualization monitoring tool that adds value to enterprise mobility with real-time performance tracking and remediation advice.