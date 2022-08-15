Hello From Your New Editor

Our avid readers will be aware that there have been a few changes in the editorial team here at Infosecurity Magazine recently, and I am thrilled to be joining as the new editor.

I’m delighted to be heading up the editorial team and am looking forward to ways in which we can enhance the experience for our audience and continue to bring you the most important information about the cybersecurity industry.

As the baton has been firmly placed in my hand, I’d like to take this opportunity to provide you with a quick introduction to myself and what to expect from the Infosecurity Magazine team in the not-too-distant future.

Beats and Business

Business-to-business journalism and publishing has been my passion since starting an internship at a defense and aerospace publisher back in 2013. I spent seven years covering the defense beat and while my main focus was tanks, planes and ships, I did cover the space of C4ISR for a number of years, which occasionally led me down the path of how to stay cybersecure on the battlefield.

Having done the defense trade show circuit for the best part of a decade, I decided it was time to dip my toes into some different waters, which led me to cover maritime trade, ports and the supply chain. The key focus here was technology, including AI, IoT and 5G at ports and terminals. One recurring theme however was that unlike the financial sector, which was perceived as the gold-standard in terms of cyber security, ports were a lot further behind in their effort to be cybersecure, especially with rapid digitalization in the sector.

On to Cyber…

I knew the cybersecurity beat was one I wanted to dive deeper into, and an opportunity arose for me to do so with another publication. But when the opening at Infosecurity Magazine presented itself, it was difficult to let it pass and as a regular reader I’m sure you understand why. So, here I am.

Both the Magazine and the flagship event, Infosecurity Europe, are well regarded in the cybersecurity world and I align strongly with the editorial reputation built by my fantastic predecessor, Eleanor Dallaway, during her tenure as editorial director.

Since covering cyber full time I’ve been surprised how the discussion often wavers from the technology side of things to a more human approach; how people fit into the equation is fascinating to me and is something Infosecurity Magazine has been a leader in spotlighting over the years. This is a task I hope to continue and grow.

I’m also keen to continue coverage of the latest and greatest in technological developments from the impact of AI on cybersecurity to how quantum computing fits into this space.

You’ll see me popping up during webinars, online summits, live events and at networking get-togethers so do come and say hello. Also please feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn, I’d love to hear what you think we should be covering in future editions, both in print and online.

Please comment below and, of course, be sure to follow us on social media.