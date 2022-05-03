I'm @InfosecEditor...Get Me Out of Here!

It has been 8.2 million hot minutes. Five thousand seven hundred and fourteen days, 816 weeks or 15 and a half years since I walked into Infosecurity HQ. I was green, fresh out of university, returning to British shores after a summer traveling around Europe. I probably googled ‘what is information security?’ before my job interview.

Five thousand seven hundred and fourteen days later, I write with the bittersweet news that it is time for me to draw this chapter to a close.

I’ve worked my way through the ranks at Infosecurity: from assistant editor to editor, publisher and editorial director. I built our first website, launched our webinars and online summits and founded the Women in Cybersecurity network. I have hired some incredible talent, and I’ve built remarkable teams. As chapters go, I’ve loved every page.

To continue this chapter for much longer would be somewhat selfish. Infosecurity serves a community so innovative and fast to evolve that after 15 years, I’m not sure that I could continue to do that justice. It’s time for a fresh perspective; it’s time for a new set of eyes; it’s time for someone else to take a spin in the editor’s chair.

As hard as it’s going to be for me to leave Infosecurity; the magazine, my team and the wider Infosecurity Group team, I am genuinely so excited to give someone else the gift of this incredible role. It has been an honor to be trusted with this publication, and I’m proud to say that with the help of my team, I turned it into the most trusted, most read and most-loved publication in the entire industry.

I always said it would take something incredibly special to entice me away from Infosecurity, and my next chapter certainly promises to be just that. More on that closer to the time, but I will say that the industry has me hooked, so you haven’t seen the last of me!

Wild horses couldn’t make me leave before Infosecurity Europe, so I’ll be around until then, and I hope to see you all there (or at RSA, San Francisco) to say “bye for now.”

My focus now is on delivering my final print magazine (*sobs uncontrollably*) and finding the perfect person to hand the Infosecurity editor baton to. If you’re reading this and think you might know the right person for this absolute worldie of a job, please get in touch. More details can be found here.

It has been 8.2 million hot minutes, and I want to thank every reader who has come along for the ride. You are, quite simply, the best.

Eleanor x