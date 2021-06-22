For as long as I can recall, I have always hated goodbyes. So, it is with genuine sadness that I write this blog, serving as my final, parting words as part of the incredible Infosecurity Magazine team. Five-and-a-half years ago (and I really can’t believe just how quickly that time has passed), I was given the opportunity to become the deputy editor of this publication. It was daunting, exciting and, because I really didn’t have any real notion of what information security actually was at the time, slightly bemusing. Since then, I have been fortunate enough to not only learn, travel, develop and grow, but also transition into the role of editor of the publication with the various responsibilities that have come with it. It’s been the most amazing ride – the best and most rewarding period of my professional career and I leave this publication entirely grateful for everything I have been able to experience and achieve during it. So, as I depart for a new adventure, I wanted to briefly reflect upon some of my personal highlights from my time with Infosecurity.

I, like many others, wrongly considered cybersecurity to only be about technical jargon and overly complex processes, understood and explored solely by deeply-technical specialists

The People Rather than any single experience, achievement or event, the most cherished highlight of my five+ years at Infosecurity is, without question, the people. It’s an over-used cliché, but nobody does it alone, and my time with the magazine would not have been the same were it not for the team I have been so fortunate to be a part of. I have worked alongside some of the most talented, dedicated and giving editorial, marketing and sales professionals I have ever met and, most importantly, forged relationships with people not based upon deadlines, targets or revenue, but rather genuine friendship, admiration and respect. The hardest part of stepping away from Infosecurity is leaving such a fantastic group of people, but I’m thankful for everything I’ve been able to learn and experience alongside them. The Industry Another very fond take away from my time at Infosecurity is the fact that it has introduced me to an industry that is not only exceptionally important, but one I believe is becoming ever more forward thinking and progressive. As alluded to earlier, prior to joining Infosecurity, I had very little understanding of what information security truly entailed. I, like many others, wrongly considered cybersecurity to only be about technical jargon and overly complex processes, understood and explored solely by deeply-technical specialists. However, the last five or so years have taught me that, while constantly evolving technology will always play a part in how data is protected, the data-driven nature of modern life means that information security now not only directly affects every one of us, but that it is people (both inside and outside of the sector) that truly hold the key to keeping information safe. It has been inspiring to witness just how many passionate professionals there are in the industry dedicated to spreading that message and doing so much to make cybersecurity more inclusive, relative and attainable for individuals from all walks of life. It has also been humbling that such a terrific industry community serves as the readership and audience of this publication, and your continued support over the years has been truly incredible.

I sincerely hope the infosec community can soon get back to enjoying the global events it is so synonymous with