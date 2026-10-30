How to Repair SQL Server Database when MDF and LDF Files don't Match

LDF and MDF files are the components of the SQL Server database. When you create a database in SSMS, these files are automatically generated. MDF file is the primary data file that stores data and objects, whereas the log data file (transaction log file) stores all changes for recovery purposes. If the MDF and LDF files mismatch due to any reason, you may encounter various errors when accessing the database. In this article, we will discuss the methods for SQL database recovery to repair SQL Server database when these files don’t match. Common Reasons Why MDF and LDF Files Don't Match A mismatch between the primary data file and the transaction log file can occur due to the following reasons: Transaction log file is missing, renamed, or corrupted.

Either the MDF file or LDF file was copied at different times and locations while the database was actively processing the transactions.

MDF file is corrupted or damaged.

The system on which both files are saved experienced an unexpected server shutdown. How to Identify MDF and LDF Files Mismatch Before attempting the SQL database repair, you must confirm the reason why the MDF and LDF files fail to match. For this, you can follow these ways: 1: Verify the Database State SQL Server database is always in a specific state - ONLINE, SINGLE_USER, RECOVERY_PENDING, EMERGENCY, or SUSPECT. You can check the database state by simply looking at the status next to the database in SSMS under the Object Explorer.

Alternatively, you can run the following command to find the exact state: SELECT name, state_desc FROM sys.databases;

You can refer to the following table to know what each state indicates:

Database State What it Indicates ONLINE The database is available. RECOVERY_PENDING The transaction log file is missing, renamed, or corrupted, preventing recovery. SUSPECT You might have copied the files at different times or the system experienced an unexpected server shutdown, causing an LSN conflict.

MDF file is corrupted

LDF file is corrupted EMERGENCY Read-only access started by the admin to troubleshoot a highly damaged or mismatched database.

Note: The database state alone cannot confirm MDF and LDF mismatch. You can check the SQL Server error log. 2: Verify SQL Server Error Log You can check the error log in SSMS to know the reason behind the MDF and LDF mismatch. For this, right-click on SQL Server logs under Management section and select View > SQL Server Log.

In the error log, look for the error messages like 9003 or 5173. We have created a scenario and tried to run the DBCC CHECKDB command on database named “Johnson”. We have received the following errors related to LDF and MDF mismatch in the Error Log output: FileMgr::StartLogFiles: Operating system error 2(The system cannot find the file specified.) occurred while creating or opening file 'C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server\MSSQL15.MSSQLSERVER\MSSQL\DATA\Johnson_log.ldf'. Diagnose and correct the operating system error, and retry the operation. When we tried to create the backup of database – Johnson, the following error appears in the log: BACKUP failed to complete the command BACKUP DATABASE Johnson. Check the backup application log for detailed messages.

3: Check and Analyze Error Messages Related to MDF and LDF If there is a file mismatch or a missing log file, you may encounter the following errors: 1. MDF File Attaching Errors If you attempt to attach a mismatched or corrupted database, SQL Server will immediately block the operation and displays the errors like: Error 5173: Occurs when the log file does not match the primary data file (MDF).

Occurs when the log file does not match the primary data file (MDF). Error 5172: Occurs when the header of the MDF file is corrupted or unreadable. 2. Errors when Running DBCC CHECKDB Command When you run the DBCC CHECKDB command on an inaccessible database, you will receive an error similar to this: Msg 945, Level 14, State 2, Line 32 Database 'Johnson' cannot be opened due to inaccessible files or insufficient memory or disk space. See the SQL Server error log for details.

3. File Activation Failure when Forcing the Database Online When you run the ALTER DATABASE command to force the database to come online, you may experience an error like this: File activation failure. The physical file name "C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server\MSSQL15.MSSQLSERVER\MSSQL\DATA\Johnson_log.ldf" may be incorrect. Msg 5181, Level 16, State 5, Line 12 Could not restart database "Johnson". Reverting to the previous status. Msg 5069, Level 16, State 1, Line 12 ALTER DATABASE statement failed. Completion time: 2026-10-28T10:12:03.9149396+05:30

4. When Creating Database Backup When you try to create a backup of the database with mismatched files, the operation will terminate abnormally with the 3013 error. Msg 945, Level 14, State 2, Line 18 Database 'Johnson' cannot be opened due to inaccessible files or insufficient memory or disk space. See the SQL Server errorlog for details. Msg 3013, Level 16, State 1, Line 18 BACKUP DATABASE is terminating abnormally.