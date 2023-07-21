An Immersive Cyber Experience at London's Churchill War Rooms

It was only recently that I remarked to a friend that I tend to forget what’s on my own doorstep when it comes to planning holidays and days out. This realization was further borne out when I was recently invited to a cybersecurity event run by CAE Technology Services Ltd (CAE) and Cisco at the Churchill War Rooms, one of the branches of the Imperial War Museum in Westminster, London on July 18, 2023.

As someone born and raised on the outskirts of London, as well as being something of a history buff, I immediately felt a little embarrassed when I realized I had never visited the historic war rooms, the underground center where Sir Winston Churchill and his government planned and directed Britain’s strategy during WWII.

Of course, I wasn’t visiting for pleasure reasons, but it was still great to get a sense of the nerve center and reflect on the critical decisions that were made down there that helped shape one of the most significant periods of the modern world.

Yet, despite it being a work event, I cannot deny I had a lot of fun. Held deep inside the vast network of corridors rooms out of bounds to the general public, the security briefing session began with a ‘Beat the Hacker’ immersive game.

With my own technical skills limited to say the least, I agreed to participate with a degree of trepidation. However, I needn’t have worried (too much). It was a game that required logic and problem-solving skills, and occasionally thinking outside the box, similar in style to the traditional ‘escape room,’ albeit without the need to physically escape from a room.

In the game, ran by cybersecurity training firm Capture the Talent, the 20 or so attendees were divided into teams and presented with a scenario faced by security professionals on an all too regular basis – a ransomware attack. The task sounded simple – we had one hour to discover the encryption key and recover the stolen files.

This time involved ‘hacking’ into various devices and other props, from suitcases to mobile phones, by working out various codes and passwords, which certainly underlined some important security lessons, such as password reuse.

The game required a range of people with different ways of thinking to reach the end goal, which seemed fitting amid the depths of the Churchill War Rooms, where problem-solving under pressure (albeit significantly higher pressure back then) was essential.