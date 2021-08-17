Interview: Thinking Outside the Box to Combat Ransomware

Ransomware attacks have exploded since the start of COVID-19, and 2021 has seen a plethora of high-profile incidents, embedding the issue into the consciousness of the wider public. These include the Colonial Pipeline attacks in May, which knocked the largest fuel pipeline in the US offline for five days, leading to images of long queues for gas in parts of the country’s East Coast.

Understanding the evolving tactics being employed by ransomware attackers, and taking action to mitigate this growing danger, is critical to preventing damaging incidents occurring in the future. To discuss this topic in detail, Infosecurity recently caught up with ex-NATO cyber defense exercise manager and current COO at CybExer Technologies, Aare Reintam.

What do you believe have been the driving factors around the sharp rise in ransomware attacks in the first half of 2021?

Several successful extortion cases throughout the last couple of years are responsible for skyrocketing the ransomware industry.

Critical industries have always been a key target for hackers, and the $4.4m loss suffered by Colonial Pipeline in May tells us that this is not likely to change any time soon.

However, attacks in several other industries have served to bolster the profile of ransomware attacks by showing the potential gain for cyber-criminals in new areas — travel giant CWT paid a $4.5m ransom to cyber-criminals in 2020. In the same year, a University of California medical-research institution was also cornered into paying hackers over a million dollars. After a $6m payout to hackers, Travelex was forced into administration, which caused the firm to cut over a thousand jobs.

High-profile cases like these have whetted the appetites of cyber-criminals who know that companies are willing to dish out. Without them, there would be much less time invested into improving the sophistication of ransomware attack infrastructure.

Cyber-gang affiliate groups are also growing as the opportunity for middlemen to handle negotiation in return for part of the loot has grown. All this has contributed to the rise in attacks this year.

What is triple extortion ransomware, and why is this method so dangerous?

Triple extortion refers to ransomware attacks where a victims’ data is encrypted, exfiltrated and ransomed, but where, if the victim fails to negotiate or pay, they suffer a massive Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.

The reason why this is especially dangerous is that not only is your data leaked, but the additional DDoS attacks can have severe impacts on your operations, costing you money and potentially have long-lasting implications for your business or institution.

What trends are you seeing regarding the types of threat actors conducting ransomware attacks?

The number one trend we’re witnessing in terms of those conducting attacks is the rise of affiliate programs. These programs allow cyber gangs to scale up their operations quickly, and they mean the gangs themselves do not need to have immediate access to the resources and information to launch an attack.