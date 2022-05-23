HowTo: Protect Your Organization From the Increasing Threat of Ransomware

We all know ransomware attacks pose a serious – sometimes even fatal – threat to businesses. Big-name attacks have dominated headlines, but the scale and depth of the problem are perhaps less clear to some. In a major survey of 2200 IT decision-makers, CrowdStrike discovered that more businesses than ever – 32% of all those surveyed – were attacked multiple times in 2021 alone, with a further 25% having been attacked just once in the same period. Only 23% said they have not yet experienced a ransomware attack. This untouched proportion is down a massive 10% since the same questions were asked in 2020.

Industry pundits often blame COVID-19 – emergency changes to protocols, ungoverned devices and remote working – for the ransomware crime wave. That made sense twelve months ago, comparing 2020 with 2019, and indeed bore some responsibility for the cybercrime wave in that period. But the difference in working conditions between 2020 and 2021 was relatively small. One would expect businesses to have achieved some maturity in dealing with remote connections and offsite security.

In fact, the pandemic did provide an opportunity for cyber-criminals to grow in experience and sophistication. That growth led to continued confidence and development in criminals’ tradecraft moving forward. Thus, acceleration in cybercrime has become decoupled from the pandemic, having achieved its initial boost. Meanwhile, organizations have frequently failed to catch up, and the range of threats has expanded.

This increased confidence is reflected in the size of the ransoms asked, which has increased by 63% in a single year to an average of $1.79m, according to the survey. Similarly, the likelihood of multiple attacks against the same targets has increased, either through separate breaches or further extortion attempts beyond the initial ransom. Paying up the ransom might sometimes seem the only available option: but it is almost always the wrong choice – 96% of organizations that pay an initial ransom are extorted for further sums equating to $792,493 each, on average. New forms of attack – particularly those conducted through third-party software and its components such as supply chain attacks – have become more prevalent, thanks to the efficacy with which it has often managed to side-step conventional defenses.