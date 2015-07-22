In Every Dream Home a Security Heartache

Connected home. Connected car. Connected kettle. Yada yada yada. What more can you say about the connected home environment? Well when it comes to security, quite a bit really.

Even though there is nothing new about the wiring up of appliances, the whole internet of things (IoT) market is on a surge right now as the demarcation lines between the home and the office blur into non-existence.

But as smart home experiences get richer, encompassing energy management, interactive home devices, connected appliances and real-time entry protection solutions, among others, home owners are increasingly opening up their cyber front doors (and those of the office) to potential vulnerabilities.

It’s something that recent research by Frost & Sullivan and the Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) has revealed rather clearly. The analysis set out to create an understanding of the magnitude of cyber-threats and how they can be managed and eliminated in addition to the challenges of adopting and implementing cybersecurity measures.

“Although meant to enable connected experiences, allowing third parties open access to home networks exposes both the consumer as well as the service providers to the potential vulnerabilities of cyberspace. It is critical to understand that cyber threats require collective responsibility and accountability sharing from all stakeholders involved,” noted Frost & Sullivan Principal Consultant for Energy & Environment Konkana Khaund. “Cyber-threats to the connected home are indeed being taken seriously by such participants.”

Moreover, these threats have the potential to derail smart home growth.

Further research into the topic by Parks Associates concurred with the F&S/CABA study’s general thrust that IoT is a land of plenty offering consumers convenience, efficiency, collaboration and expanded products and services. Worryingly, though, it added that concerns about privacy and data security posed major challenges to the industry; identity theft, invasive data mining, cyber-terrorism, and physical dangers from hacked devices were scaring consumers. It urged the industry that it had a duty to safeguard consumers and the data that is an extension of them.