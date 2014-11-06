InfosecHeroes Nominate & Donate

When Titania’s CEO, Ian Whiting was recently named this year’s winner of the “Personal Contribution to IT Security” in the Computing Security Awards ceremony, Titania realized the scale of hardworking individuals in information security who deserve recognition for their efforts.

As such, they created #InfosecHeroes; because sometimes even a thank-you and a mention go a long way to recognize people’s efforts.

How does it work?

You nominate an information security professional that you consider has brought some outstanding achievements to the industry. You share it over Twitter including the hashtag #InfosecHeroes and the name / handle of the elected hero and make a charity donation. Any donations are entirely up to you, but Titania hope to reach their goal of raising £500 for WhiteHatRally.

Have you been nominated?

Congratulations – someone somewhere has learnt something from your research, benefited from a tool you developed, or has found your conference talks really inspiring! Why not give something back with a nomination and a donation?

If you don’t like the idea, that’s fine too, but you might like to be a Barnardo’s hero by making a small donation to WhiteHat Rally. As the industry’s representative charity, Titania decided all funds raised through this campaign should go to them.

Titania will make the first donation of £25, divided among 5 teams which will take turns in nominating their own #InfosecHeroes! Follow @TitaniaLimited to find out who they chose…

Happy voting!