Fourteen cybersecurity companies have been named finalists in the sixth consecutive Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) UK’s Most Innovative Cyber SME.

Cybersecurity SMEs pitched for the opportunity to be crowned UK’s Most Innovative Cyber SME and win one of 14 places to feature in the UK Cyber Innovation Zone at Infosecurity Europe 2022, which will take place at ExCel London, June 21 – 23.

The Four judges (Daniel Patefield, head of programme, cyber and national security at Tech UK; Dr Andrea Cullen, co-founder of CAPSLOCK; James Stanley, head of sectoral engagement at DCMS; and Eleanor Dallaway, editorial director, Infosecurity Magazine) selected 14 winners based on six categories including elevator pitch, USP, team and future vision.

2022 Finalists (in alphabetical order):