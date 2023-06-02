Building an Effective Managed Threat Detection and Response Program

Building an effective Managed Threat Detection and Response (MDR) program requires a combination of people, processes and technology. Here are some steps you can take to build an effective MDR program

Gain visibility of the environment: You should start with a complete inventory, a fully mapped environment, and a deep understanding of what your business is all about, to get visibility into your assets and data, to help prioritize what data to focus on to start and to understand what is most important to protect within your organization.

Develop a comprehensive threat detection and response plan: Your plan should include guidelines and procedures for identifying, investigating, and responding to threats. This should include establishing a chain of command, defining roles, responsibilities, and contacts, identifying critical assets.

Use advanced threat detection technologies: Invest in advanced threat detection technologies such as security information and event management (SIEM), intrusion detection systems (IDS), Extended Detection and response (XDR) and security analytics tools. These technologies can help detect threats in real-time and provide valuable insights into your organization's security posture and should comprehensively cover your digital universe footprint.

Establish a 24/7 security operations center (SOC): Establishing a SOC that is staffed 24/7 can help ensure that threats are detected and responded to in a timely manner, as response time to events is the key factor in limiting their impact to your operational resilience. The SOC should have the necessary tools and resources to monitor your organization's security posture and respond to threats as they occur.

Incorporate the human factor from the user perspective by providing regular training and awareness programs to your employees. This can include phishing awareness training, social engineering training, and incident response training. Additionally, establish a process for reporting potential security incidents, and encourage employees to report any suspicious activity.

Leverage available resources through a trusted vendor’s experienced security team. Partner with a trusted cyber security services provider who can help you build and manage your MDR program, capitalizing on the vendor’s experienced security analysts and advanced use cases you can detect anomalous behaviours. Look for a partner who has experience working with organizations in your industry, and who can provide the necessary expertise and resources to help you implement an effective MDR program while acting as an extension of your cybersecurity organization.

By following these steps, you can build an effective MDR program and incorporate the critical human factor, aligning with cybersecurity best practices as referenced by Gartner Group, allowing you to achieve security over everything, covering your digital universe. This will help you protect your organization from the growing number of cyber threats and ensure that you are compliant with regulatory requirements.

Technology is an Important Factor for Achieving Security

Here are some technical solutions that contribute to achieving a security over everything goal:

Implement robust identity and access management (IAM): IAM solutions can help ensure that only authorized users have access to sensitive data and systems. This includes implementing strong authentication mechanisms such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), monitoring access logs, and revoking access when necessary. Robust IAM solutions also ensure that user system and information access is aligned with their need to know (role-based access controls).

Use encryption: Encryption can help protect sensitive data from unauthorized access. Implementing encryption technologies such as Transport Layer Security (TLS) and FileVault can help ensure that sensitive data is protected both in transit and at rest.

Utilize network segmentation: Network segmentation can help prevent unauthorized access to critical systems and data. By segmenting networks, you can further restrict access to sensitive data and systems and limit the spread of malware or other threats.

Implement continuous monitoring and incident response: Continuous monitoring can help identify potential threats in real-time, allowing you to respond quickly and effectively. This includes implementing tools such as intrusion detection systems (IDS) and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions and having a robust incident response plan in place.

Regularly update and patch systems: This can help ensure that known vulnerabilities are addressed, and systems are protected against potential threats.

Perform regular security posture assessments to measure maturity of the security capabilities of the organisation.

While these technical approaches are important, they must be complemented by people and process-oriented approaches, such as employee training and awareness, regular security assessments, and the establishment of a security-focused culture, with all operational procedures documented and kept up-to-date. By combining these approaches, organizations can achieve a comprehensive security over everything that helps protect against the ever-evolving and expanding threat landscape.

Concluding | Making it Simple

Create and implement a culture of cybersecurity with regular staff training and awareness. Use multi-factor authentication for system access, combined with role-based access controls for all users. Use encryption to protect sensitive information, whether in transit or at rest, from being accessed by unauthorized users. Create a network that is segmented into smaller parts, so that access to sensitive data and systems is restricted, and the spread of malware is limited. Use tools that monitor threats in real-time and have a tested plan for how to respond if a threat is detected. Keep your systems up-to-date and fix any vulnerabilities as soon as possible. Perform regular security posture assessments.

When you combine these approaches with an established MDR provider, you can build a comprehensive security plan that helps protect your assets and customers against cyber threats across your operations.