How to Maintain Strong Cybersecurity in the Face of Economic Headwinds

Heading into 2023, the economic outlook looks gloomy and cybersecurity professionals will be faced with challenges that come with any business that is feeling the pinch.

There are multiple headwinds weighing on global economic prosperity and the International Monetary Fund has lowered its global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.7%, down from 3.2% in 2022.

The IMF has said this is the weakest growth profile since 2001, except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the current uncertainty, businesses aren’t going to be making frivolous decisions when it comes to spending. And despite the growing need for it, this will include paying very close attention to cybersecurity budgets,” noted Amanda Finch, CEO of the Chartered Institute of Information Security.

Speaking to cybersecurity professionals in the industry, Infosecurity Magazine has explored what economic uncertainty means for cybersecurity, how to prioritize technology investments and why carrying out an audit of cybersecurity capabilities may be necessary.

Cybercrime in Uncertain Times

Financial gain in the main motivator for the vast majority of attacks and Daniel Dos Santos, head of security research at Forescout, noted that even during favorable economic climates, the number and impact of cybersecurity attacks were already increasing. Dos Santos expects these trends to continue regardless of the economic outlook.

“With that being said, there is an undeniable relationship between cybercrime and economic adversity (for instance, see the examples of banking Trojans in Brazil, scams in Nigeria and cybercrime in Russian-speaking countries). With many new opportunities in underground cybercrime markets, from ransomware affiliate programs to selling stolen credentials, not all those that fall into economic hardship will resist the temptation to make easy money,” he said.

Insider threats should also be considered as Lisa Forte, partner at Red Goat Cyber Security, highlighted in a recent Infosecurity Podcast. She discussed recent research by US CERT that found that insiders faced some form of personal struggles before committing attacks. This could be financial difficulties, addictions or other personal issues.

With many people feeling financial pressures, those who would typically err away from such behaviors may be more inclined to take a chance to make up any monetary shortfalls in their personal lives.

Finch noted that despite the scrutiny that will be felt over cybersecurity budgets, this does not mean that spending will definitely be reduced – in fact, increased risk may well result in increased investment.

Mark Guntrip, senior director of cybersecurity strategy at Menlo Security, added: “Value is more important than cost and companies need to make sure that in cutting costs they aren’t lowering security and therefore expanding potential exposure.”

Making Cybersecurity Priorities

There is no shortage of new technologies, solution enhancements or upgraded products for cybersecurity professionals to invest in in order to tackle the multitude of challenges they face on a daily basis.

“This is the time when companies need to prioritize doing the basics well rather than investing in shiny new things,” noted Dos Santos, adding that it is better to ensure asset inventory is covered and basic cyber hygiene is employed – such as patching, hardening and segmentation – for all devices on the network.

“It's better to do the basics well and leave no blind spots on the network than to try to invest on really advanced projects for a part of the network and leave the rest behind,” he said.