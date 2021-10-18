HowTo: Counter Common E-commerce Threats

Data shows that web attacks are a daily phenomenon for online retailers, with businesses experiencing around 206,000 cyber-attacks per month. With techniques becoming increasingly sophisticated, retailers should be asking themselves not if but when they will be targeted by a cyber-attack.

One of the biggest challenges is that criminal behavior attempts to mirror that of ordinary shoppers to hide their activity. For example, attacks will often increase during the holiday season as well as around typical paydays.

There are three common goals of cyber-attacks targeting e-commerce:

To steal debit/credit card information

To take over a shopping session

To gather personal ID information to perpetrate other fraud

We analyzed a sample of 4.9 million attacks on online retailers to find out the most common techniques used:

Account Takeover

Account takeover is the most widely occurring type of threat, accounting for 30% of all attacks. This is where the ‘attacker’ uses an automated process to test stolen user credentials against the authentication flow of a website. If successful, they access a victim’s account and change the recovery settings to lock them out of their own account. This enables the attacker to fraudulently order goods or services at the online retailer in question or use the acquired account data to attempt further account takeovers on other websites.

Bot Imposter

Bot imposters take second place, representing 24% of cyber-attacks. A bot imposter is a malicious web request that pretends to be a Google or Bing search bot. For search engines to integrate online retailers into their shopping functions, they need to crawl websites in search of pricing and inventory data. This is exactly the kind of data attackers are after with their bot imposters, as it allows them to quickly purchase scarce goods once back in stock to resell them for a higher price.

XSS

Cross-site scripting (XSS) (8%) is a so-called injection attack. This means that attackers inject malicious Javascript code into trusted content like a web application. When this data is executed by the end-user, it enables attackers to take over a users’ shopping card and have goods shipped to another location for resale.

SQLI

An SQL injection (SQLI) (8%) is another common injection attack. A successful SQLI allows attackers to interfere with the queries a web application makes to its database. This gives them access to sensitive data stored in the database, such as passwords and credit card details. It also enables them to modify and delete this data, causing changes to a web application’s behavior or content. Many high-profile data breaches in the past years have been the result of successful SQL injections.