Why People-Centric Security and Privacy Programs are Vital

Modern organizations are a combination of people and technologies that allow them to perform their job functions as productively as possible.

People, however, are not perfect and prone to making mistakes. In an organization that relies on people to support its security and privacy objectives, human error remains a significant factor in cyber-attacks, data breaches, and other threats.

Organizations must acknowledge that technology alone cannot provide foolproof protection. People need to be at the center of security design.

What is People-Centric Security?

People-centric security takes human behavior into consideration when promoting a culture of mutual trust and awareness. Organizations need to understand the individual, their behavior, and their interactions with technology as critical elements in protecting sensitive data. This approach promotes active participation safeguarding the organization and its users.

Data security policies that impede workflows and a users’ ability to perform business operations on multiple devices without interruption result in productivity losses. They also introduce new risks when users compensate with "creative" workarounds.

A people-centric security policy on data helps maintain the sensitive balance between security and productivity. One key characteristic is that it can be flexible and dynamically enforced based on rich context including but not limited to content, user, device, time, and location.

Education and Awareness

Education and awareness are the cornerstone of effective people-centric security. As organizations work to improve their cybersecurity postures, they should foster a culture of education and awareness by equipping employees with comprehensive cybersecurity training.

Information and tools that help users identify and report suspicious activity include:

New and old phishing techniques

Social engineering methods

Secure browsing habits

User-Centric Technology

Organizations should emphasize providing their users intuitive, user-friendly technology that align with human behavior. By putting the users’ needs and experiences first, companies can reduce friction and resistance to security measures. For example, a secure, user-friendly authentication method that streamlines access control and integrates seamlessly into everyday workflows enhances user acceptance and compliance.

Behavioral Analytics and User Monitoring

While the right technologies enable users, they should also provide visibility into activities that enhance the organization’s monitoring and governance. With behavioral analytics and user monitoring tools that collect and analyze user activity, organizations can set baselines for what “normal” looks like within their environments.

By doing this, they can identify irregular activities that may indicate a potential security incident. By understanding typical user patterns, organizations can detect deviations, respond swiftly to potential threats, and proactively intervene to mitigate risks.