The Rise of VR and the Transformation of the Cybersecurity Capability

Humans have been captivated by stories of being transported to sprawling virtual worlds since the beginning of the golden age of science fiction. At its dawn in 1935, writer Stanley Weinbaum first conceptualized virtual reality (VR) in the short story Pygmalion’s Spectacles. In this story, a professor invents a pair of goggles that enables the wearer to immerse themselves in “a movie that gives one sight and sound... taste, smell, and touch... You are in the story, you speak to the shadows (characters) and they reply, and instead of being on a screen, the story is all about you, and you are in it.” Stanley’s imagination would have to wait 30 years before cinematographer Morton Heilig created the first VR system. In the 1960s, Heilig built the Sensorama, “a telescopic television apparatus for individual use," in which “the spectator is given a complete sensation of reality, i.e., moving three-dimensional images which may be in color, with 100% peripheral vision, binaural sound, scents and air breezes.” While his invention did not enjoy any commercial success, it paved the way for modern VR systems.

Source: Morton Heilig [Public Domain] / Wikimedia Commons

Over the decades, VR continued to evolve, viewed mainly as an emergent technology, focused heavily on gaming systems, military applications and niche educational or employer training systems. All of this changed recently as widespread consumer demand and an increase in enterprise adoption have moved science fiction into reality. Studies performed by eMarketer indicate that almost 59 million people in the US (or 17.7% of the US population) will use VR at least once a month. Coupled with the explosive surge in consumer demand, PWC’s Global Entertainment & Media practice predicts VR as the fastest-growing content segment from 2020 to 2025, with revenues rising by 30%. This growth extends well beyond the consumer market. VR is expected to transform significant aspects of enterprise markets as well, as 77% of companies believe that they will increase their spending in VR over the next five years, with an elevated focus on transforming workforce training and improving efficiencies in areas such as engineering and the supply chain. VR provides organizations with the ability to provide rich, immersive, life-like interactions and experiences, enabling users to create entirely new approaches to interaction and human connection. As we begin to actualize this new age of unprecedented disruption, VR brings forth possibilities that were never previously imagined. Through creativity and imagination, cybersecurity organizations can benefit from this transformation. Leveraging VR to Transform the Cybersecurity Capability The ecosystems in which VR systems operate are commonly referred to as a Metaverse. At its core, these environments are interconnected, hyper-instrumented worlds infused with artificially intelligent thinking systems that cross the digital, biological and physical worlds. This intersection and the accompanying speed and technological development are exerting profound changes for which cybersecurity and GRC workforces are ill-prepared. ISACA’s State of Cybersecurity 2021 study illustrates this best: “Roughly 61% of all respondents report understaffed organizations. Filling technical individual contributor positions is difficult as only 50% of applicants are well qualified for the positions. With 4 million cybersecurity jobs open globally, it’s critical that we completely transform how we train and upskill our workforce with a special focus on our human skills and mastery of security controls.” VR offers a real opportunity for us to take a step back and redesign a cybersecurity and GRC user experience. Like all skills, cybersecurity protection and defense capabilities are predicated on a few essential requirements. Skill = Speed, Adaptability, Accuracy and Form With the very real adoption of metaverses, cybersecurity skills must now cross into virtual worlds. While the industry is starting discussions around how we define cybersecurity roles and frameworks – the reality is that VR offers real opportunities in the way we design, the way we train and the way we operate.

