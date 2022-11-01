Policing the Metaverse – Law Enforcement’s New Challenge

The move to the Metaverse, an open-ended collection of digital experiences, environments and assets leveraging virtual technologies, is imminent. Backed by tech giants including Meta, Microsoft and Google, this environment has the potential to change many aspects of everyday life, from education to healthcare. In February 2022, Gartner predicted that 25% of people will spend at least one hour per day in the Metaverse by 2026.

However, considering the surge in cyber-attacks and data protection issues following accelerated digitalization during COVID-19, experts have expressed concerns that the Metaverse will quickly become a security and privacy minefield. Cybercrime and fraud are areas of concern as well as the technology offering new ways of undertaking general criminality.

Nick Biasini, head of outreach, Cisco Talos, explained: “In the interim we are likely to see criminals take their endeavors from outside the Metaverse, into the Metaverse. These are likely to include fraud elements as there is significant financial assets in the Metaverse and little recourse for victims of cryptocurrency theft.”

It is a new challenge that law enforcement agencies, already adapting to the growth of online crime, must prepare for. Pieter Danhieux, co-founder and CEO, Secure Code Warrior, commented: “One of the biggest issues with the Metaverse is that despite it not being as brand new as many think, few understand it from a security perspective. The concept of ‘Web 3.0’ is something of a new frontier, and I fear that we just don't have the resources or the general security standards to keep up with the rapid generation of threats that we will likely experience in new ways.”

Encouragingly, this issue is being recognized. In October 2022, Europol issued a report entitled Policing in the metaverse: what law enforcement needs to know, which urges police forces to start thinking now about the challenges and opportunities created by the Metaverse. It warned that the Metaverse will lead to an elevated threat in numerous areas, including:

Ransomware targeting devices such as VR headsets

Identity theft/fraud made possible by stealing users’ biometric details and creating more realistic deepfakes

Money laundering via a range of decentralized, specialized cryptocurrencies as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

Harassment and child abuse and exploitation, including grooming, the sharing of sexual abuse content and potentially the use of haptics and tactile technology to physically interact with victims

Terrorist propaganda, recruitment and training

Targeted mis and disinformation

Policing Challenges

Police forces must enhance their capabilities to detect crime in the Metaverse and ultimately bring perpetrators to justice for their actions in this new environment, but doing so will be a challenge.

Jake Moore, global cyber security advisor at ESET and former computer crime investigator for Dorset Police, acknowledges this challenge, especially given the lack of resources and focus on dealing with cybercrime. “Both cyber-enabled crime and cyber dependant crime have seemingly crept up on police forces around the country and left many still without the vital resources necessary to properly police this hugely growing area of crime,” he outlined.

However, he believes these experiences should be learned from, with governments and police chiefs taking steps to prepare their forces for the incoming wave. “Advanced technologies is not something often associated with local police forces but when the Metaverse becomes the new ‘on the beat’ local offences, it will need to adapt pretty quickly. Police forces have often learnt the hard way in digital offending and been late to the party but this should be seen as an opportunity to get ahead of the curve while they can,” added Moore.