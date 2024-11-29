UK Justice System Failing Cybercrime Victims, Cyber Helpline Finds

UK cybercrime victims are being failed by the justice system, with perpetrators hardly ever facing charges and convictions, according to a report by The Cyber Helpline, a charity supporting individuals impacted by cybercrime and other online harms.

The analysis The Funnel of Justice, found that victims of cybercrime in England and Wales are seven-times less likely to see the perpetrators charged or summonsed compared to victims of offline crimes.

Additionally, 98% of cyber enabled crimes result in no further action from the police or justice system.

This is despite cybercrime accounting for 40% of all crimes across England and Wales, according to Home Office figures.

The Cyber Helpline said the impact of this failure on victims goes far beyond financial or material aspects. Many experience isolation as they feel unheard or unprotected by the criminal justice system.

The research was based on data from the Cyber Helpline, official government statistics and various academic research conducted on this topic.

Over Five Million People Impacted by Cybercrime Per Year

The Cyber Helpline estimates that that over five million people are now impacted by cybercrime in England and Wales every year. Only around a third (1.7 million) report these crimes to police.

The charity broke down cybercrime across three categories: